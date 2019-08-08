Eminence Capital LP Has Trimmed Holding in Electronic Arts (EA) as Stock Price Declined; As Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Value Declined, Quinn Opportunity Partners Upped Its Stake

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 27,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 501,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.14M, up from 474,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $40.88. About 977,862 shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 03/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Investment Management Announces Portfolio Management Changes for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund, Inc; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Finds 1Q Success in Diversified Model (Video); 24/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley believes investors are underestimating the potential of Apple’s services businesses; 23/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Says China Reaction to Tariffs Still in Focus; 09/05/2018 – CSR Dropped to Underweight from Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley; 16/04/2018 – Australia ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence Rose 0.8% to 116.0; 23/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY REPORTS 8.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN ATLANTIC POWER CORP AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – MARFRIG MAY BE CUT FROM IBOVESPA IN REBALANCING: MORGAN STANLEY; 09/04/2018 – Nvidia Rising: All Roads in AI Lead to Them, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – ADVA OPTICAL: MORGAN STANLEY BOOSTS STAKE TO 9.13%

Eminence Capital Lp decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 21.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp sold 360,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 1.34M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.03 million, down from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $94.07. About 365,821 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) by 47,800 shares to 25,491 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 13,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,500 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Management Lp invested in 46,861 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Company reported 11,660 shares. Hbk Invs LP has invested 0.02% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.15% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). South State Corporation accumulated 45,334 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has 225,700 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Fred Alger Management holds 1.26M shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. 47,290 were reported by Compton Management Ri. Royal London Asset accumulated 527,692 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 0.09% or 7.43M shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors Llc reported 38 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 1.50M shares or 0.31% of the stock. Parkside Fin Bancorp And Trust reported 2,469 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Caxton Assocs LP invested in 30,000 shares or 0.18% of the stock.

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55 billion and $6.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 270,667 shares to 355,878 shares, valued at $161.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 76,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.99 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS).