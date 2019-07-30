Eminence Capital LP Has Raised Its D R Horton (DHI) Position by $82.29 Million; As Novo (NVO) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Folketrygdfondet Lowered Its Holding

Eminence Capital Lp increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 147.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp bought 2.01 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.36M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.22M, up from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.36B market cap company. The stock increased 5.73% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $46.52. About 7.82M shares traded or 121.17% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 1.24% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Sees FY18 Rev $15.9B-$16.3B; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With a Homebuilding Debt to Total Cap Ratio of 24.2%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Net Sales Orders Rise 13% — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Net $351M; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – CONTINUE TO LOOK AT VARIOUS M&A OPPORTUNITIES ON THE BUILDER SIDE OPPORTUNISTICALLY – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.66, REV VIEW $16.21 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – EXPECT TO GENERATE AT LEAST $800 MLN OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Homebuilder D.R. Horton tops profit estimates, sees strong demand

Folketrygdfondet decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet sold 480,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.25 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.76 million, down from 5.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $48.42. About 1.27 million shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 6.08% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 19/03/2018 – NOVO: SEMAGLUTIDE DEMONSTRATED `SIGNIFICANT’ WEIGHT LOSS; 21/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK: REFIXIA ACHIEVES GREATER TOTAL FACTOR IX EXPOSURE; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 06/03/2018 – Global Injection Pen Market (2018-2022) Dominated by Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Sanofi – Growing Demand for Self-administration Drug Delivery Devices – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 31/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk: Phase 3a Trial Completed of Pioneer 2, With Oral Semaglutide; 04/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – APPOINTED NORDEA DANMARK, FILIAL AF NORDEA BANK AB (PUBL) AS LEAD MANAGER TO EXECUTE PROGRAMME INDEPENDENTLY; 23/05/2018 – EPIGEN BIOSCIENCES SAYS ENTERS COLLABORATION TO LICENSE ITS LPA1 RECEPTOR SMALL MOLECULE PROGRAM TO NOVO NORDISK A/S FOR UP TO USD 200 MLN; 06/04/2018 – IMPAX LAUNCHES A GENERIC VERSION OF ESTRACE® CREAM (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL CREAM, USP, 0.01%); 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). South Dakota Invest Council stated it has 506,153 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% or 85,029 shares. Sandler Capital holds 313,480 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys, a Louisiana-based fund reported 17,900 shares. Gagnon Securities Limited Liability Company invested 0.08% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Buckingham Mgmt invested 1.44% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Ls Ltd Liability Corporation reported 21,330 shares. Hilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 428,447 shares. Gradient Limited Co invested in 5,744 shares or 0.02% of the stock. National Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.12% stake. 375 are owned by City Holdings Co. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 258,838 shares. Valley Advisers has invested 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). 47,767 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale.

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55B and $6.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 624,762 shares to 504,191 shares, valued at $12.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 36,802 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How to Invest in Housing Stocks – Motley Fool” on July 11, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Jul 30, 2019 – Wall Street Down Tuesday – GuruFocus.com” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is D.R. Horton, Inc.’s (NYSE:DHI) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Shareholders Booked A 94% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $120,589 activity.

Analysts await Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 11.76% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NVO’s profit will be $1.42B for 20.18 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Novo Nordisk A/S for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.09% negative EPS growth.