Eminence Capital LP Has Lowered Its Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Stake by $47.63 Million; As Globant S A (GLOB) Market Valuation Rose, Thornburg Investment Management Cut Holding by $7.63 Million

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Globant S A (GLOB) by 55.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 107,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.83% . The institutional investor held 87,312 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23M, down from 194,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Globant S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $104.51. About 113,760 shares traded. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 92.48% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 03/04/2018 – Globant Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Spruce Pt is pleased to release a Strong Sell report on Globant S.A., $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA – QTRLY NON-IFRS ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS WAS $0.38 PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT 1Q NON-IFRS EPS 38C, EST. 34C; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB management has leveraged the company’s status as a Foreign Private Issuer Exemptions to deliver governance significantly below NYSE listing standards; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT 1Q REV. $119.7M, EST. $114.0M; 13/03/2018 – Globant at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 09/05/2018 – Globant Launches Its Cybersecurity Studio To Formalize its Offerings; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Com; 04/04/2018 – Globant SA sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap

Eminence Capital Lp decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 19.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp sold 403,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The hedge fund held 1.63 million shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.12M, down from 2.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $137.88. About 426,386 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Rev $854.5M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Vulcan Materials; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q REV. $854M, EST. $811.6M; 29/05/2018 – Michelin Receives Platinum and Gold Vulcan Supplier Awards; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EPS 39c; 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 11/04/2018 – REG-INVITATION TO RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2018; 13/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold GLOB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 25.82 million shares or 0.88% less from 26.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Carroll Associate stated it has 0% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Us National Bank & Trust De holds 0% or 15,817 shares. Wellington Gp Llp has invested 0.02% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.02% or 805,587 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 82,623 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp accumulated 18,095 shares. Cim Ltd Liability invested in 0.08% or 2,907 shares. The Massachusetts-based Redwood Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.14% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership holds 16,020 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 54,008 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Campbell And Investment Adviser Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.26% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) or 7,295 shares. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 28,673 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 1832 Asset LP accumulated 738,900 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Lpl has invested 0% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB).

Analysts await Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.31 per share. GLOB’s profit will be $14.94M for 63.73 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Globant S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41 billion and $10.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp by 278,875 shares to 512,775 shares, valued at $7.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,723 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

More notable recent Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “One Thing To Remember About The Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Globant S.A.’s (NYSE:GLOB) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “48 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund has 25,648 shares. Smithfield Tru Co owns 1,138 shares. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 1,920 shares. Ellington Grp Limited has 2,300 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.19% or 357,139 shares in its portfolio. Baystate Wealth has invested 0% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corp owns 2.58 million shares. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). The Tennessee-based Diversified Tru has invested 0.15% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Wolverine Asset Limited Co accumulated 1,531 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insur New York owns 97,907 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 5,590 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% or 18,807 shares in its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth has invested 0.02% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC).

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55 billion and $6.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 2.34 million shares to 2.83M shares, valued at $150.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 682,711 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.81M shares, and has risen its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 22.14% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $226.21M for 20.16 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.54% EPS growth.

More notable recent Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About Vulcan Materials Company’s (NYSE:VMC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Selling Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Vulcan Materials Company’s (NYSE:VMC) 10% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.