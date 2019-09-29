Eminence Capital LP Has Lifted Its Electronic Arts (EA) Stake by $3.72 Million; Stock Price Declined; Driehaus Capital Management Position In Trimble Navigation LTD (TRMB) Was Lifted

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Trimble Navigation Ltd (TRMB) by 21.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The hedge fund held 47,700 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.15M, up from 39,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Trimble Navigation Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $38.22. About 802,160 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE SEES 1Q REV. TO BE ABOVE HIGH END OF RANGE; 08/05/2018 – Trimble Adds Crop Health lmagery and Works Orders to its Agriculture Software; 15/05/2018 – Trimble Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 Trimble Launches Trimble Foundation; 23/04/2018 – Trimble To Acquire Viewpoint To Create The Industry’s Most Complete Construction Management Solution; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trimble Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRMB); 07/05/2018 – Trimble Sees 2Q EPS 21c-EPS 26c; 07/05/2018 – Trimble Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 46c; 18/04/2018 – Trimble Announces New Field Solutions for Land and Construction Surveying; 07/05/2018 – TRIMBLE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 42C TO 46C, EST. 45C

Eminence Capital Lp increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp bought 36,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 1.38 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $139.27M, up from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $95.67. About 1.65 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold TRMB shares while 127 reduced holdings.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $3.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 671 shares to 792 shares, valued at $415,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Americold Realty Trust by 54,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,163 shares, and cut its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings.