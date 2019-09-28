Eminence Capital LP Has Lifted Electronic Arts (EA) Holding By $3.72 Million; Canal Insurance Company Upped Enersys Ord (ENS) Stake By $3.57 Million

Eminence Capital Lp increased Electronic Arts Inc (EA) stake by 2.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eminence Capital Lp acquired 36,864 shares as Electronic Arts Inc (EA)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Eminence Capital Lp holds 1.38 million shares with $139.27 million value, up from 1.34M last quarter. Electronic Arts Inc now has $28.20B valuation. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $95.67. About 1.64M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts

Canal Insurance Company increased Enersys Ord (ENS) stake by 700% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Canal Insurance Company acquired 52,500 shares as Enersys Ord (ENS)’s stock declined 1.20%. The Canal Insurance Company holds 60,000 shares with $4.11M value, up from 7,500 last quarter. Enersys Ord now has $2.85B valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $67.18. About 265,000 shares traded. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.25% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS QTRLY PRELIMINARY REPORTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.27; 22/03/2018 – EnerSys Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.27; EST. $1.23; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.77; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.65; 16/03/2018 EnerSys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ EnerSys, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENS); 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Adj EPS $1.24; 23/04/2018 – EnerSys Announces New Global Technology Center; 27/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Greek battery maker builds assembly line in Italy to win new business in Europe

Eminence Capital Lp decreased Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) stake by 18,852 shares to 337,026 valued at $169.96 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) stake by 988,236 shares and now owns 2.38M shares. Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 8 analysts covering Electronic Arts Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:EA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Electronic Arts Inc. – Common Stock has $12000 highest and $10000 lowest target. $109.88’s average target is 14.85% above currents $95.67 stock price. Electronic Arts Inc. – Common Stock had 14 analyst reports since May 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Stephens. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of EA in report on Thursday, May 9 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 8 by UBS. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Bank of America. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) earned “Neutral” rating by M Partners on Friday, May 3. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) rating on Monday, July 22. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $11100 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold ENS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 40.08 million shares or 0.50% less from 40.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.