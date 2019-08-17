Eminence Capital LP Has Lifted D R Horton (DHI) Position by $82.29 Million; Share Price Rose; Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Has Decreased Old Dominion Fght (ODFL) Position by $82.42 Million; Stock Value Rose

Eminence Capital Lp increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 147.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp bought 2.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 3.36 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.22M, up from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $47.75. About 2.13 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM REDUCED MU, DHI, ESRX, HAL, V IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton’s profit rises 53 pct; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SEEING MORE BUYERS COME IN AND BETTER QUALIFIED BUYERS; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ DR Horton Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHI); 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2020 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $700 MLN TO $800 MLN IN REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Research alert on D&H India Ltd withdrawn; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO AT LEAST $800 MLN EXCLUDING FORESTAR

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Old Dominion Fght (ODFL) by 15.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 572,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 3.04M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $439.61 million, down from 3.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Old Dominion Fght for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.41B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $165.69. About 735,003 shares traded or 33.79% up from the average. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 16/03/2018 – REG-Key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Odfjell SE; 10/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $135; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Continue to Benefit From Strength in Domestic Economy; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – GREG C. GANTT TO BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 17/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM WILL COMMENCE UPON EXPIRATION OF PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED 2-YR PROGRAM ANNOUNCED ON MAY 23, 2016; 23/03/2018 – Peace Corps: Application Workshop : Old Dominion University; 08/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Gains Tied to Unconfirmed Rumors; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Increases Expected 2018 Cap Expenditures to Approximately $555 Million; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – EARL E. CONGDON TO BECOME SENIOR EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – DAVID S. CONGDON TO BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04 billion and $15.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) by 95,048 shares to 681,961 shares, valued at $64.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elastic N V by 7,806 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,706 shares, and has risen its stake in Lincoln Elec Hldgs (NASDAQ:LECO).

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 2.36% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $175.65 million for 19.09 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual earnings per share reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.46% EPS growth.

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55B and $6.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 360,226 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $136.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 755,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 879,987 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

