Eminence Capital LP Has Increased Take (TTWO) Position; DSP Group (DSPG) Sentiment Is 1.6

Eminence Capital Lp increased Take (TTWO) stake by 60.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eminence Capital Lp acquired 682,711 shares as Take (TTWO)’s stock rose 23.70%. The Eminence Capital Lp holds 1.81M shares with $171.21M value, up from 1.13 million last quarter. Take now has $14.98B valuation. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $132.39. About 873,028 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal Year 2018; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Appoints Paul Viera to Bd of Directors; 20/04/2018 – ITALY PRESIDENT TO TAKE TWO DAYS BEFORE NEXT MOVE: ANSA; 05/03/2018 Take Two et al.: Games Trade Group Defends Against Claims of ‘Real-Life’ Violence — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net Bookings $215M-$265M; 04/04/2018 – Take-Two hosting the very first esports draft today – @NBA2K CEO Strauss Zelnick explains the company’s new venture $TTWO; 06/04/2018 – The firm’s analyst, Michael Olson, said Take-Two’s core gamer demographic is much older than the average “Fortnite” player

DSP Group Inc (DSPG) investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.72, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 48 hedge funds increased and started new stock positions, while 30 sold and decreased equity positions in DSP Group Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 15.62 million shares, down from 15.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding DSP Group Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 25 Increased: 32 New Position: 16.

DSP Group, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications worldwide. The company has market cap of $325.72 million. It operates through three divisions: Home, Office, and Mobile. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

It closed at $14.21 lastly. It is down 31.59% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical DSPG News: 09/04/2018 – DSP Group Announces Appointment of Cynthia Paul to the Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – Tremor Video DSP Expands Marketing Team; 11/04/2018 – Cadence Boosts Vision and AI Performance with New Tensilica Vision Q6 DSP IP; 12/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday,; 09/04/2018 – DSP GROUP SAYS ON APRIL 4, BOARD AMENDED AND RESTATED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE SIZE OF BOARD FROM SEVEN TO EIGHT – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – BLACKROCK TO SELL MINORITY INTEREST IN DSP BLACKROCK TO DSP GROUP; 11/04/2018 – Cadence Boosts Vision and Al Performance with New Tensilica Vision Q6 DSP IP; 07/03/2018 DSP Group to Participate at the 30th Annual ROTH Investor Conference; 12/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday, May 2, 2018; 30/04/2018 – DSP Group 1Q Rev $28.1M

Raging Capital Management Llc holds 4.44% of its portfolio in DSP Group, Inc. for 2.17 million shares. Awm Investment Company Inc. owns 452,460 shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Apis Capital Advisors Llc has 1.18% invested in the company for 69,800 shares. The Illinois-based Perritt Capital Management Inc has invested 1.11% in the stock. Eam Investors Llc, a California-based fund reported 130,668 shares.

Eminence Capital Lp decreased Us Foods Hldg Corp stake by 36,802 shares to 6.22M valued at $217.31M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet Inc stake by 2,715 shares and now owns 185,089 shares. Liberty Media Corp Delaware was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Take-Two Interactive Software has $15200 highest and $9500 lowest target. $134.22’s average target is 1.38% above currents $132.39 stock price. Take-Two Interactive Software had 18 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. M Partners maintained Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) on Monday, July 29 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 6 by Wedbush. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, August 6. On Tuesday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Stephens maintained the shares of TTWO in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, August 6 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 6 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Tuesday, August 6. Bank of America maintained the shares of TTWO in report on Wednesday, August 21 with “Buy” rating.