Eminence Capital LP Has Decreased Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) Holding by $14.99 Million; As Guess (GES) Stock Value Declined, Majedie Asset Management LTD Trimmed Position by $1.78 Million

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Guess Inc (GES) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 93,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.32% . The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.16M, down from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Guess Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.52% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $14.54. About 1.13 million shares traded. Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) has declined 24.68% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GES News: 30/05/2018 – GUESS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 30C, EST. 28C; 21/03/2018 – GUESS INC – SEES FY 2019 OPERATING MARGIN UP 4.0 PCT TO 4.5 PCT; 30/05/2018 – Guess Sees FY19 Adj EPS 88c-Adj EPS 99c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Guess? Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GES); 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Guess; 19/04/2018 – GUESS & GUCCI SETTLEMENT TERMS REMAIN CONFIDENTIAL; 19/04/2018 – GUESS INC – TERMS OF AGREEMENT REMAIN CONFIDENTIAL; 21/03/2018 – GUESS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUE IN CONSTANT CURRENCY TO INCREASE BETWEEN 5.0% AND 6.0%; 12/03/2018 – GUESS REPORTS UPDATE PROBE TO BE COMPLETED SOLELY BY GLASER; 21/03/2018 – GUESS 4Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 54C

Eminence Capital Lp decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) by 55.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp sold 624,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 504,191 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.56M, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $25.74. About 985,182 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Since June 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.12 million activity. On Wednesday, June 12 the insider Bolla Gianluca bought $147,300.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, down 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. GES’s profit will be $20.78 million for 12.53 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Guess', Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -216.00% EPS growth.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 236,245 shares to 273,379 shares, valued at $10.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 254,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 949,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55B and $6.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 603,869 shares to 16.01 million shares, valued at $202.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 2.34 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.83M shares, and has risen its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).