Eminence Capital LP Has Decreased Its Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Position by $130.81 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Allegion Pub LTD Co (ALLE) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Echo Street Capital Management Increased Holding

Eminence Capital Lp decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 36.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp sold 1.72M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The hedge fund held 2.96M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.32 million, down from 4.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $92.88. About 1.57M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 30/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Becomes Authorised Benchmark Administrator under EU Benchmark Regulation; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 07/03/2018 – ICE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Impact on 2018 Financial Results, Capital Returns; 22/05/2018 – NYSE Parent Intercontinental Exchange Details Transition and Separation Agreement With NYSE Outgoing Leader Thomas Farley; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launche; 03/04/2018 – NYSE, Spotify’s market debut, and the Swiss miss; 22/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE SAYS JOHN TUTTLE PROMOTED TO COO OF NYSE GROUP; 15/05/2018 – Coinbase plans revamp to lure institutional and high-speed traders; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (ALLE) by 164.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 171,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.54% . The hedge fund held 276,031 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.04 million, up from 104,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Allegion Pub Ltd Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $98.73. About 794,654 shares traded or 4.77% up from the average. Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) has risen 27.94% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLE News: 26/04/2018 – Allegion 1Q EPS 75c; 26/04/2018 – Allegion Backs FY Revenue Total Growth 10.5% to 11.5%; 12/03/2018 – Allegion to Attend 2018 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGION LAUNCHES $50M CORPORATE VENTURE FUND; 07/05/2018 – Allegion at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – ALLEGION PLC ALLE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.48, REV VIEW $2.67 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – ALLEGION FILES TO OFFER MIXED SECURITIES; 13/05/2018 – ALLEGION TO BUY AUSTRALIAN RESIDENTIAL DOOR HARDWARE LEADER; 13/05/2018 – ALLEGION TO BUY GWA GROUP’S GAINSBOROUGH FOR A$107M; 26/04/2018 – ALLEGION PLC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS OF $0.80

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68 billion and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) by 185,203 shares to 59,851 shares, valued at $5.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 13,801 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,095 shares, and cut its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 39 investors sold ALLE shares while 124 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 80.29 million shares or 2.64% less from 82.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell Invest Management Inc stated it has 7,248 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada accumulated 41,946 shares. Srb accumulated 0.07% or 8,156 shares. First Manhattan Company has invested 0% in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.13% or 17,321 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & reported 0.01% stake. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Whittier Tru Co accumulated 596 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Limited holds 0.02% or 37,504 shares. 7,663 were accumulated by Css Limited Liability Il. Bessemer Grp Inc holds 0.51% or 1.47M shares. North Star Invest Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) for 116 shares. Swiss State Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) for 316,600 shares. Principal Financial Group holds 0.01% or 149,235 shares. Asset Management One Limited holds 46,130 shares.

More notable recent Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is New Jersey Resources Corporation’s (NYSE:NJR) ROE Of 8.2% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Allegion to Attend 2018 Imperial Capital Security Investor Conference – Business Wire” published on November 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Allegion – Good Business In An Attractive Industry – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2018. More interesting news about Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Allegion PLC. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IntercontinentalExchange Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The 10 Largest-Cap Growth Stocks – Motley Fool” published on August 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Intercontinental Exchange Launches NYSE Board Advisory Council to Advance Board Diversity – Business Wire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “NYSE-owner ICE reports 4.3 pct rise in profit – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ICE Data Services Launches ICE DataVault, a Cloud-Based Tick History Platform – Business Wire” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Mutual Insur Com stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Of Oklahoma owns 0% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 12,525 shares. Maryland-based Chevy Chase Incorporated has invested 0.16% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Atlanta Cap L L C reported 1.48 million shares. Vanguard Group Inc invested in 42.70M shares or 0.13% of the stock. Natixis LP invested 0.07% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 4,604 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. North Carolina-based First Personal Fincl Ser has invested 0.26% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Whittier Tru holds 0% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) or 1,235 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.09% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 604,243 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 389,372 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.34% or 493,858 shares in its portfolio. Foothills Asset Management invested 1.92% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Cap has 21.51M shares. Lpl Finance Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55B and $6.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 6.45 million shares to 11.01M shares, valued at $592.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 603,869 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).