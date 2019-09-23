Eminence Capital LP Has Cut Its Position in Equinix (EQIX) by $9.50 Million as Share Price Rose; As Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Rose, Holder Cypress Capital Group Has Decreased by $1.40 Million Its Stake

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 44.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 15,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 18,527 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73M, down from 33,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $104.28. About 673,878 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX); 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul

Eminence Capital Lp decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp sold 18,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 337,026 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $169.96M, down from 355,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $17.28 during the last trading session, reaching $583.73. About 337,101 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 11.00 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bell National Bank & Trust invested 0.07% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Sandy Spring Comml Bank holds 0.08% or 11,044 shares. The California-based Kcm Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.25% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 156,270 shares. Acg Wealth, a Georgia-based fund reported 2,305 shares. Yhb Inv Advsr invested in 6,204 shares or 0.09% of the stock. First Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Inv Svcs accumulated 49,033 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 24,064 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Plc has 0.1% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg has 50,743 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Fca Corporation Tx accumulated 15,994 shares. Wheatland Advsr stated it has 1.37% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Paragon Capital Management holds 0.23% or 4,327 shares in its portfolio. Arizona-based Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Roberts Glore & Il accumulated 3,366 shares or 0.19% of the stock.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36 million and $506.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 22,436 shares to 110,177 shares, valued at $8.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 6,229 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,373 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55B and $7.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 603,580 shares to 1.48 million shares, valued at $179.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 10,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 386,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Pure Storage Inc.

