Eminence Capital LP Has Boosted Its Lennar (LEN) Position; Vf (VFC) Shareholder Geode Capital Management Cut Stake as Share Value Declined

Eminence Capital Lp increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 46.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp bought 1.78M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 5.57M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $273.39M, up from 3.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $47.53. About 3.23M shares traded or 6.64% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Rev $2.98B; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Beckwitt CEO in Management Shuffle; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – DIANE BESSETTE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF LENNAR AND WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S TREASURER; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Backlog $7.7B, Up 118%; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q EPS 53c; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – ELECTED BRUCE GROSS AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR FINANCIAL SERVICES; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – “CONTINUE TO REMAIN POSITIVE ON OUTLOOK OF HOUSING INDUSTRY IN GENERAL”; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: On Track to Meet $365M Synergy Target in 2019

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 84,643 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 4.58 million shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $397.53 million, down from 4.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $80.46. About 2.37M shares traded or 26.40% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – Vans shoes maker VF’s quarterly revenue top estimates; 13/03/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $85 TARGET PRICE; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $3.05 BLN VS $2.50 BLN; 05/04/2018 – VF Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in VF; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.67 INCLUDING ITEMS; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Nautica Transaction Closing in First Half; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vf Holding Corp.’s (“Vertafore”) B3 Cfr On Dividend Recap, Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – Steve Murray Named VP, Strategic Projects at VF Corp

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $2.90 million activity. Shares for $2.14M were sold by Holtz Curtis A..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $512.33 million for 15.59 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.56 million shares to 12.00M shares, valued at $2.28B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 1.06 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.95M shares, and has risen its stake in Ofg Bancorp (NYSE:OFG).

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55 billion and $6.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 624,762 shares to 504,191 shares, valued at $12.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 36,802 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.22M shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.