Eminence Capital LP Decreased Its D R Horton (DHI) Position by $42.49 Million; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Valuation Declined, Park Avenue Securities Boosted Position

Eminence Capital Lp decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 29.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp sold 988,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 2.38M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $102.48M, down from 3.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $50.36. About 4.59 million shares traded or 9.28% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With a Homebuilding Debt to Total Cap Ratio of 24.2%; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.66, REV VIEW $16.21 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Net Sales Orders Rise 13% — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 05/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 15.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc bought 6,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 49,649 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.72 million, up from 43,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $49.34. About 12.67M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55B and $7.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 506,120 shares to 2.04M shares, valued at $144.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 514,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 296.81 million shares or 1.25% less from 300.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,207 are owned by Tower Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc). Meiji Yasuda Life holds 12,855 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Lateef Management Lp holds 1.47% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 274,200 shares. Invesco Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 4.06M shares. Sandler Cap Mngmt holds 0.52% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 182,023 shares. Ftb holds 39 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hap Trading Ltd Company reported 1.67% stake. Nomura Inc reported 785,327 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 79,663 shares. Gyroscope Capital Mgmt Group Lc reported 19,150 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Pathstone Family Office Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 562,374 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Natixis Advisors Lp accumulated 18,431 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hrt Fin Llc has 0.06% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 22,001 shares.

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $462.27M for 10.07 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers And Merchants Investments invested in 254,923 shares. 322,650 are held by Braun Stacey Assocs. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 598,500 shares. 486,153 were accumulated by Dupont Cap. Sumitomo Life Insur Co owns 159,968 shares. Fayez Sarofim holds 145,922 shares. Alps Advisors holds 1.84M shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Albion Group Incorporated Ut holds 172,049 shares. The Ohio-based Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.86% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Woodstock owns 197,024 shares for 1.88% of their portfolio. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership has 30,965 shares. Ccm Inv Advisers Lc has invested 2.31% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Rhumbline Advisers owns 7.62 million shares. The New York-based Canandaigua Bankshares And Trust has invested 0.89% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fukoku Mutual Life owns 514,340 shares.

