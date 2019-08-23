Eminence Capital LP Cut Stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) by $14.99 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Increased Holding

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 6,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 318,655 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.21 million, up from 312,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $48.18. About 21.52 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure

Eminence Capital Lp decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) by 55.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp sold 624,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 504,191 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.56M, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $26.14. About 1.82M shares traded or 1.59% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Commun (NYSE:VZ) by 31,706 shares to 71,911 shares, valued at $4.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IJR) by 15,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,384 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VIS).

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55 billion and $6.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.37 million shares to 3.24 million shares, valued at $138.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 76,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.99M shares, and has risen its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).