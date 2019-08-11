Eminence Capital LP Cut Stake in Electronic Arts (EA) as Market Value Declined; Marinus Pharmaceuticals (Call) (MRNS) Holder Granite Point Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Stake

Eminence Capital Lp decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 21.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp sold 360,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 1.34M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.03M, down from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $91.97. About 3.50 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (MRNS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.49% . The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.54 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.19. About 1.08M shares traded or 20.27% up from the average. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has declined 84.72% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRNS News: 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital LP Exits Position in Marinus Pharma; 14/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 15/05/2018 – GMT Capital Buys New 3.1% Position in Marinus Pharma; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in Marinus Pharma; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Marinus Pharma finds the biotech imitation game can only last so long; 06/03/2018 – $MRNS increased enrollment in PPD study, data readout pushed back to 3Q18; 06/03/2018 – MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVE CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DEC 31, 2017 TO ENABLE FUNDING OPER EXPENSES AND CAPEX NEEDS INTO 2020; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRNS); 06/03/2018 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and 2017 Financial Results

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55B and $6.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 12,532 shares to 583,827 shares, valued at $159.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 682,711 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.81 million shares, and has risen its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.28% or 4.21 million shares. Amica Retiree Tru holds 0.31% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 3,465 shares. Carmignac Gestion stated it has 1.80 million shares or 2.13% of all its holdings. 4,016 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Asset Co Ltd. Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3.33M shares. The Ohio-based Fifth Third Fincl Bank has invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Sit Inv Associates has 16,175 shares. Gmt has 23,320 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 11,500 are held by Clal Insurance Limited. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management stated it has 0.65% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Accuvest Global Advisors stated it has 11,199 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Synovus Financial stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Malaga Cove Cap Lc holds 0.2% or 3,249 shares. Glenmede Trust Na invested 0.05% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 38,000 are held by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraneshares Tr (Call) (KWEB) by 350,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $23.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).