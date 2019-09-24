Eminence Capital LP Cut Its Take (TTWO) Position by $12.47 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Shares Declined, Southeastern Asset Management Cut Position

Eminence Capital Lp decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 6.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp sold 110,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 1.70 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $193.45M, down from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $124.81. About 1.06 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO SEES 2019 ADJ. REV. ABOUT $2.67B-$2.77B, EST. $2.87B; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $60 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Giant Food and Wizards District Gaming Announce Partnership; 08/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 22/04/2018 – DJ Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTWO); 16/05/2018 – Take-Two fourth-quarter revenue misses estimates; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Take-Two Interactive Software Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick for an update on the video game space; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q EPS 77c; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Rev $450.3M; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 NET BOOKINGS TO RANGE FROM $2.67 BLN TO $2.77 BLN

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) by 5.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 92,416 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $147.37M, down from 1.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $83.44. About 337,232 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 27/03/2018 – Affiliated Managers Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – MILLENNIUM INTL MGMTS REPORTS SHORT IN AMG OF 0.58%: AMF; 10/04/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V.: AMG, CRITERION REPORT; 13/03/2018 – TIBCO Extends Global Partnership with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport; 29/05/2018 – AMG REPORTS NATHANIEL DALTON SUCCEEDS SEAN M. HEALEY AS CEO; 29/05/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC – NATHANIEL DALTON HAS ALSO BEEN APPOINTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 19/03/2018 – AMG Managers Pictet International Adds Shinsei Bank; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – WILL PROVIDE FURTHER UPDATES IN DUE COURSE; 06/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $213; 29/05/2018 – Dutch metals group AMG temporarily shuts some Brazilian operations

Analysts await Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.18 EPS, down 7.83% or $0.27 from last year’s $3.45 per share. AMG’s profit will be $161.02 million for 6.56 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.33 actual EPS reported by Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold AMG shares while 122 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 45.79 million shares or 0.50% less from 46.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman Company has 0% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Bb&T Secs Ltd invested in 0.01% or 11,927 shares. Clarkston Capital Partners Limited Liability Co holds 3.77% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) or 1.20 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 31,390 shares. Lyrical Asset Mngmt Lp holds 1.57% or 1.23 million shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). British Columbia Mgmt reported 17,911 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Llc owns 23,539 shares. Prudential Public Lc holds 0.01% or 46,228 shares in its portfolio. M&T Commercial Bank Corp reported 3,732 shares stake. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested in 76,558 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Asset Mngmt One Ltd has invested 0.01% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Rampart Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 666 shares. Altfest L J & has invested 0.08% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.01% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 47.62% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.84 per share. TTWO’s profit will be $140.33 million for 25.16 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,053.85% EPS growth.