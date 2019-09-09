Eminence Capital LP Continues to Hold Position in Cf Inds Hldgs (CF); Robecosam Ag Has Raised Agilent Technologies (A) Holding by $2.75 Million as Share Value Declined

Eminence Capital Lp increased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp bought 76,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 3.99 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.22M, up from 3.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $48.64. About 1.33 million shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 15/05/2018 – Adage Adds Microsemi, Exits CF Industries, Buys More GE: 13F; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS A LOT OF AMMONIA HAS MOVED IN PAST 10 DAYS; 16/05/2018 – CF Industries at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE REDUCED CF, INXN, EFX, NEWR, GOOG IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES STILL SEES FY CAPEX $400M TO $450.0M; 27/04/2018 – China’s Fertilizer Shortage Giving Global Producers a Boost; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 26C; 03/05/2018 – CF EXPECTS FAIRLY STABLE DEMAND, SIMILAR VOLUMES VS LAST YEAR

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 34,431 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.60M, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $74.28. About 3.12 million shares traded or 27.11% up from the average. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 15/05/2018 – Agilent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q EPS 63c; 06/03/2018 Agilent Wins Security Innovation Award; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM -PURSUANT TO DEAL, AGILENT HAS AGREED TO MANUFACTURE, SUPPLY TO CO, ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS REQUIRED FOR PATISIRAN FOR COMMERCIAL SALE; 25/04/2018 – Agilent Thought Leader Award Presented to Drs. Brandon Ruotolo and Kristina Hakansson; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – AGREEMENT HAS INITIAL TERM OF 5 YEARS, WHICH IS SUBJECT TO AUTOMATIC RENEWAL TERMS OF 2 YEARS; 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY LASERGEN,; 02/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE LAB INFORMATICS WITH PURCHASE O; 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Deal Is Significant Expansion of Agilent’s Certified Reference Materials, Chemical Standards Business; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 62,336 shares to 371,017 shares, valued at $101.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 88,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 677,500 shares, and cut its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Mgmt reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Caprock Grp has 0.06% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Vanguard Gru holds 0.08% or 24.77 million shares. Kcm Invest Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.08% or 15,899 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Cap Mngmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 60,101 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Aviva Public Limited has 0.06% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 120,533 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 5,543 shares. Ashfield Prtn Ltd Liability invested 0.04% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). 25,634 were accumulated by Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 399,266 shares. Moreover, Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Cypress Capital Grp Inc holds 8,944 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold CF shares while 153 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 195.29 million shares or 5.43% less from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 327,130 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Andra Ap invested 0.08% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Smithfield Tru holds 60 shares. M&T Natl Bank owns 11,558 shares. Cambridge Research Advisors has invested 0% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Us Bank & Trust De has 13,605 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Bessemer Gp stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 48,861 are held by Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.1% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Illinois-based Great Lakes Advsr Ltd has invested 0.32% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Fulton National Bank Na invested 0.07% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Natixis holds 0.01% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) or 25,367 shares. 34,423 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability reported 159,086 shares.

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55 billion and $6.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 214,466 shares to 2.14M shares, valued at $307.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 755,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 879,987 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.