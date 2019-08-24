Eminence Capital LP Continues to Hold Holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS); North Run Capital LP Holding in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) Lifted by $702,000 as Shares Rose

Eminence Capital Lp increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp bought 15,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The hedge fund held 375,843 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.51 million, up from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $134.47. About 3.47M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance; 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34

North Run Capital Lp increased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 192,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92M, up from 172,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $36.17. About 52,409 shares traded or 27.35% up from the average. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 5.18% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LORL News: 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM TO PAY LORAL $112M FOR AMOS 8; DELIVERY IN 27 MONTHS; 08/03/2018 Loral Space Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Loral Space & Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LORL); 16/04/2018 – Telesat Canada Announces Preliminary Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA¹ for the Quarter Ending March 31, 2018; 16/04/2018 – TELESAT CANADA – FOR QTR ENDING MARCH 31, CO EXPECTS TO REPORT COMPARATIVE REVENUES OF $233 MLN TO $236 MLN VS REPORTED REVENUE OF $235 MLN LAST YR; 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM ORDERS AMOS 8 SATELLITE FROM SPACE SYSTEMS/LORAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold LORL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 19.97 million shares or 0.22% less from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,994 are held by Morgan Stanley. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Grp Inc accumulated 8,190 shares. 71,315 are held by Charles Schwab Investment. The California-based California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Hudson Bay Mgmt Lp has invested 0.11% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Rech holds 0% or 17,980 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited reported 2,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 48,946 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Co reported 9,697 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Deutsche Bank Ag has 0% invested in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Jpmorgan Chase reported 10,677 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Co has 0% invested in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Ancora Ltd Com holds 8,358 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gamco Et Al owns 874,739 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio.

North Run Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $156.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 16,500 shares to 62,500 shares, valued at $8.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (NYSE:BKD) by 225,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.58M shares, and cut its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc.

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55B and $6.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 360,226 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $136.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 1.72 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.96M shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

