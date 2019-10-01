Eminence Capital LP Boosted Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Position by $73.03 Million; Capital Senior Living (CSU) Shareholder Cove Street Capital Has Upped Stake by $1.73 Million as Market Value Rose

Eminence Capital Lp increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 68.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp bought 603,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $179.82M, up from 879,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $104.87. About 1.31M shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN BOOSTS FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN TO INVEST $200M IN COCOCAY PROPERTY; 21/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for Mar. 28-29; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – AFTER SALE OF GOLDEN ERA, IT IS EXPECTED THAT SKYSEA WILL WIND DOWN ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS BEFORE END OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Expects Net Yield Increase of 2% to 3.75% on Constant Currency Basi; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Capital Senior Living Corp (CSU) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 346,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.19% . The hedge fund held 3.48M shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.53 million, up from 3.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Capital Senior Living Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.27. About 51,831 shares traded. Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) has declined 45.17% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CSU News: 21/03/2018 Bringing Generations Together Through Music; 01/05/2018 – CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C; 26/04/2018 – Falcon Point Capital LLC Exits Capital Senior Living; 15/05/2018 – TREZ CAPITAL SENIOR MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY SHR $0.02; 01/05/2018 – Capital Senior 1Q Rev $114.6M; 15/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING 1Q REV. $114.6M, EST. $118.3M; 01/05/2018 – Capital Senior 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 29/03/2018 – TREZ CAPITAL SENIOR MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 2017 YEAR-END RESULTS; 01/05/2018 – CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING 1Q LOSS/SHR 24C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold RCL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 150.12 million shares or 3.03% more from 145.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tributary Cap reported 3,950 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 5.40M shares. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Inc Pa has invested 0.11% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.11% stake. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr reported 1.44% stake. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.09% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Regent Invest Limited Co holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 20,178 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 308,654 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Lc accumulated 401,208 shares or 1.53% of the stock. Mariner Lc reported 3,644 shares stake. Cap Interest Limited Ca owns 16,800 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs Inc stated it has 0.02% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Moreover, Captrust Advisors has 0% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Eminence Capital Lp stated it has 2.37% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55B and $7.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 817,177 shares to 1.32 million shares, valued at $212.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 223,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.60M shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $775.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Frp Holdings Inc by 10,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $558,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tegna Inc by 924,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Inspired Entertainment Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.58 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 20 investors sold CSU shares while 23 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 21.02 million shares or 6.86% less from 22.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weiss Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). Savings Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 35,654 shares. First Manhattan Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). Jpmorgan Chase & owns 4,331 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested 0% in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). Charles Schwab Inv accumulated 101,520 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). Spark Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) for 42,700 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 103,375 shares. Northern Trust Corp has 298,412 shares. Wellington Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Connecticut-based Altrinsic Glob Advisors Lc has invested 0.14% in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). Vanguard Gru owns 874,704 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). Gsa Ptnrs Llp reported 63,854 shares.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $7.25 million activity.