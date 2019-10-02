Eminence Capital LP Boosted Its Stake in Pg&E (PCG) as Stock Declined; Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Holding Has Boosted by Edgestream Partners Lp

Eminence Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 38.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp bought 2.23 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 7.97M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $182.71 million, up from 5.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $9.58. About 217,438 shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -FILED SEVERAL RATEMAKING REQUESTS WITH CALIFORNIA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 06:06 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Believes Overall Programs Met State’s Standard; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 18/05/2018 – Giant Buffett Solar Farm’s Credit Threatened by PG&E Fire Risk; 03/04/2018 – PG&E: POWER CHARGE INDIFFERENCE ADJUSTMENT NEEDS TO BE UPDATED; 03/05/2018 – PG&E POSITIONING TO INVEST IN CALIF. ELECTRIC CAR ADOPTION; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/09/2018 01:40 PM; 14/03/2018 – InsideSources: California Utility Company PG&E Faces Potentially Deadly Wildfire Liability; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO Really, Really Hates California’s Fire Liability Law

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 139.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 96,684 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The hedge fund held 165,898 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.38M, up from 69,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $110.11. About 63,861 shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 22/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Taltz Receives First FDA Approval for Label Update to Include Data for Psoriasis Involving Genital Area; 08/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EFSD, JDRF AND CO AGREED TO EXTEND COLLABORATION FOR EUROPEAN PROGRAMME IN TYPE 1 DIABETES RESEARCH THROUGH 2020; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly: Phase 3 Study of Cyramza Met Primary Endpoint; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Barrels into Psoriatic Arthritis, Leaving Lilly’s Recently Launched Taltz in its Wake, According to a Recently; 22/04/2018 – Big day for $LLY tomorrow. Big day for several biotechs; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED FOR APPROVAL FOR SAME INDICATIONS AS HERCEPTIN; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO SHOWED STAT SIG BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA ACCEPTS OPDIVO APPLICATION FOR FOR PRIORITY REVIEW; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 08/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data from Pilot Study of Combination of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab)

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85 million and $886.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 146,580 shares to 58,435 shares, valued at $4.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 11,186 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,698 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 458,254 are owned by Martingale Asset Management L P. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 0.74% or 26,861 shares. Hodges Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 3,666 shares. 14,701 are owned by Ibm Retirement Fund. 3,025 are held by Opus Capital Llc. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Ltd owns 300,714 shares. Amica Retiree Trust reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Capital Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 32,090 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Icon Advisers Incorporated Co stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Com Ltd holds 0.35% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 37,162 shares. Pennsylvania-based Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). First Foundation Advisors stated it has 2,990 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Manhattan owns 0.07% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 116,115 shares. Country Club Trust Na reported 2,113 shares stake. 7,814 are held by Wade G W & Inc.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $24.37 million activity. 426 shares were bought by Smiley Joshua L, worth $50,281 on Wednesday, June 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Numerixs Invest Technology Inc reported 0.01% stake. 225,169 were accumulated by Glendon Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited Com accumulated 0.04% or 2.98M shares. Macquarie Gru reported 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Clearbridge Invs Ltd Co has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Tuttle Tactical holds 42,667 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Jet Limited Partnership has invested 4.38% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Baupost Ltd Liability Corp Ma invested 5.08% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Oakworth Inc owns 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 100 shares. Susquehanna Int Group Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 866,222 shares. 2.35M are owned by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd. First Republic Mngmt, California-based fund reported 16,492 shares. Blackrock has 0.01% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Principal Fincl Gp Inc reported 37,085 shares.