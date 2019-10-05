Eminence Capital LP Boosted Its Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Position; Cardtronics Plc (CATM) Shorts Raised By 16.62%

Eminence Capital Lp increased Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) stake by 2.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eminence Capital Lp acquired 10,360 shares as Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS)’s stock rose 15.65%. The Eminence Capital Lp holds 386,203 shares with $47.38 million value, up from 375,843 last quarter. Fidelity Natl Information Sv now has $80.30B valuation. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $131.41. About 3.87 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS); 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Cardtronics Plc (NASDAQ:CATM) had an increase of 16.62% in short interest. CATM's SI was 8.35M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 16.62% from 7.16 million shares previously. With 388,000 avg volume, 22 days are for Cardtronics Plc (NASDAQ:CATM)'s short sellers to cover CATM's short positions. The SI to Cardtronics Plc's float is 18.4%. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $30.35. About 229,964 shares traded. Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) has risen 15.02% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.02% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 0.39% or 22.41 million shares. Utah Retirement holds 61,236 shares. Btc Capital reported 4,521 shares. Conning reported 5,559 shares. Eagle Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Morgan Stanley accumulated 5.66 million shares or 0.18% of the stock. Swiss Bank has 1.46M shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors holds 0.09% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 17,840 shares. Massmutual Tru Comm Fsb Adv, Connecticut-based fund reported 174 shares. Utd Fire Group holds 9,758 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Cantillon Cap Management Limited Liability reported 5.18% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Gabelli Funds Limited reported 80,000 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd reported 200,322 shares. Lakeview Ptnrs Llc owns 3,089 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 42,343 shares or 2.04% of all its holdings.

Among 9 analysts covering Fidelity National Info (NYSE:FIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fidelity National Info has $17500 highest and $12200 lowest target. $150.20’s average target is 14.30% above currents $131.41 stock price. Fidelity National Info had 15 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 10. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) on Thursday, August 8 with “Overweight” rating. On Tuesday, September 10 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The stock of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 9. The company was upgraded on Thursday, September 5 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Friday, April 12.

Eminence Capital Lp decreased Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) stake by 110,321 shares to 1.70 million valued at $193.45 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Asbury Automotive Group Inc (NYSE:ABG) stake by 69,061 shares and now owns 314,537 shares. Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) was reduced too.