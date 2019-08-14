Emerson Electric (EMR) Stock Price Declined While Hemenway Trust Company Has Decreased Holding; Davis R M Increased Its Stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) as Shares Rose

Davis R M Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc bought 24,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 402,218 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.66 million, up from 377,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $137.01. About 7.99M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 13% TO $4.9 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Disney World employees share the 7 things they wish parkgoers would stop doing; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 05/03/2018 – JAMES PITARO NAMED PRESIDENT OF ESPN & CO-CHAIR, DISNEY MEDIA N; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News in effort to calm fears on Murdoch’s UK power; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service, Which Will Launch in Late 2019, Will Be the Exclusive Home for Subscription Video-on-Demand; 29/05/2018 – Main Street: Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 25/05/2018 – New Star Wars attractions set to open at Disney theme parks in 2019

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Emerson Electric (EMR) by 31.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 15,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 33,880 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, down from 49,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Emerson Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $59.19. About 3.40 million shares traded or 9.55% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON FOR $810M; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON FEB. TRAILING 3-MONTH AVERAGE ORDERS UP 10%; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – INCLUDED IN BUSINESS SALE TO EMERSON ARE ALL TEXTRON TOOLS & TEST BUSINESSES AND BRANDS; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON SEES 2018 EPS $3.10-$3.20, SAW $3.05-$3.15, EST. $3.13; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Acquire Tools and Test Equipment Business from Textron to Create Leading Portfolio for the Pro; 27/03/2018 – REPSOL SELECTS EMERSON FOR MULTI-YEAR EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGY; 23/04/2018 – Emerson Adds Support for the Google Assistant to Award-Winning Sensi Smart Thermostat Platform; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.05-$3.15

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Emerson Electric Co.’s (NYSE:EMR) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Emerson Helps Industry Enable Digital Transformation with New Cybersecurity Lab – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Companies That Could Profit From the Grocery Delivery Trend – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Emerson Electric Increases 2019 Restructuring Activity – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Emerson Electric Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3,413 shares to 35,999 shares, valued at $11.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 1,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,743 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 9,393 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,994 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks invested in 0.17% or 136,167 shares. Peninsula Asset Mngmt has 1.56% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 31,560 shares. D E Shaw & Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Retirement System Of Alabama invested 0.1% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 104,047 were accumulated by South State Corporation. Timber Creek Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 1,200 shares. Pnc Svcs Grp has invested 0.17% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.06% or 1,300 shares. Dean Associate Lc owns 78,199 shares. 2.82M were accumulated by Jensen Invest Management Incorporated. Counselors holds 183,592 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. 26,037 were accumulated by Mgmt Of Virginia Limited Liability. Ifrah Financial Service holds 0.3% or 11,632 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairfield Bush has 17,277 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Carroll Associate Inc invested in 26,125 shares. Trillium Asset Limited Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 1St Source Bank & Trust holds 0.75% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 78,780 shares. 61,305 were reported by Capwealth Limited Liability Corporation. Friess Assoc Limited Company has invested 1.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Corp has 808 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Ltd Liability Corporation holds 13,604 shares. Fagan has 27,667 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Artemis Investment Management Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.24% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership has 0.14% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,481 shares. Blackhill Capital has invested 4.31% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cranbrook Wealth Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Founders Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 3.97% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fdx Advsrs Incorporated reported 15,260 shares.