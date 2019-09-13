Emerson Electric (EMR) Stock Price Declined While D L Carlson Investment Group Cut Stake by $4.61 Million; Wd 40 Co. (WDFC) Holder Capital Management Associates Has Lowered Stake

Capital Management Associates decreased its stake in Wd 40 Co. (WDFC) by 39.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates sold 1,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 2,925 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $465,000, down from 4,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Wd 40 Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $182.97. About 75,390 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 13.16% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 WD 40 2Q EPS $1.05; 19/04/2018 – DJ WD-40 Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDFC); 09/04/2018 – WD-40 Will Funnel Tax Savings to Boost Digital Brand Presence; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Sales $407M-$415M; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Revises Previously Issued Guidance; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 EPS $4.07-EPS $4.14; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Net $56.6M-Net $57.5M; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 2Q EPS $1.05, EST. 95C (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO SAYS FY 18 NET INCOME IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $56.6 MLN AND $57.5 MLN

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Emerson Electric (EMR) by 95.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 69,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 3,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $234,000, down from 73,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Emerson Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $65.61. About 1.55M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 30/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Artesyn Embedded Technologies, Inc. CFR to B3, outlook stable; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Declares Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – POWELL, EMERSON SIGN OIL DEALS WITH SAUDI ARABIA; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018; 30/04/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Tied Senate Race in Missouri for McCaskill and Hawley, and Right-to-Work Repeal; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C, EST. 72C; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.10-EPS $3.20; 06/03/2018 – Emerson Chairman and CEO David Farr to Deliver Keynote at CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2018

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $670.41M for 15.05 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 11,779 were accumulated by Brown Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation. Plancorp Llc holds 320,298 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Com owns 71,140 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Co stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Private Asset Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 108,378 shares. Guardian Capital Limited Partnership holds 20,108 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Atlantic Union National Bank & Trust Corporation invested in 10,038 shares. Brick Kyle reported 5,483 shares. Fosun Intl owns 0.02% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 3,470 shares. Massachusetts-based Athena Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.18% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 285,729 shares. Davis R M, a Maine-based fund reported 30,260 shares. Central Savings Bank Trust Co accumulated 0.03% or 2,100 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Parsec Mgmt accumulated 329,679 shares or 1.37% of the stock.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88M and $324.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25,390 shares to 31,903 shares, valued at $6.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, up 22.33% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.03 per share. WDFC’s profit will be $17.61 million for 36.30 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by WD-40 Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.08% negative EPS growth.