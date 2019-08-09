Emerson Electric (EMR) Shareholder Hemenway Trust Company Lowered Stake by $1.05 Million; Merck & Co (MRK) Shareholder Argent Trust Company Raised Stake

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 6,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The hedge fund held 128,163 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66M, up from 121,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $84.73. About 8.06M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Promises a Revamp for Struggling Liquid-Crystals Unit; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer; 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA: Study to Benefit Malnourished Children; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Studdy As Monotherapy for First-Line Treatment of Locally Advanced or Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 05/03/2018 Japan 2018 Drug Price Revision: Ono Opdivo another 24% cut after 50% price cut ~1yr ago $MRK Keytruda 11% cut $PFE Bavencio 12% cut $AGN Botox 18% cut Chugai Rituxan 26% cut Chugai Herceptin 20% cut; 23/03/2018 – Anticancer Agent LENVIMA® (lenvatinib mesylate) Approved for Additional Indication of Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab)

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Emerson Electric (EMR) by 31.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 15,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 33,880 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, down from 49,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Emerson Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.46B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $60.77. About 3.16M shares traded or 1.68% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS, TEST EQUIPMENT BUSINESS FROM TEXTRON TO; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON – 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED IMPACT OF TOOLS & TEST DIVESTITURE ON EPS AND CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 27/04/2018 – Carel expected to file IPO prospectus by next week; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q EPS 76c; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR €527M IN CASH; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees FY18 Underlying Sales Growth About 7%; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – BlueFin & Emerson Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Roxar Gauge Technology to U.S. Gulf of Mexico Operators

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Corp invested in 84,073 shares. Invest Management Of Virginia Ltd holds 0.42% or 26,037 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.17% or 1.97 million shares. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust invested 0.1% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Forbes J M And Co Limited Liability Partnership reported 160,146 shares stake. West Coast Financial Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 5,128 shares. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 1,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Cambridge Trust owns 158,019 shares. Utd Advisers Limited Co has invested 0.14% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Aspiriant Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 3,874 shares. Fort LP holds 0.44% or 31,603 shares in its portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Company Il has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 7.64M shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Holderness Investments holds 0.39% or 11,776 shares in its portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 10,217 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,026 shares to 121,024 shares, valued at $22.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 18,893 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,522 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

