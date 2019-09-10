Emerson Electric (EMR) Position Maintained by Parsec Financial Management Inc; Dominion Res/Va (D) Stake Has Lifted by Viking Fund Management Llc

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Emerson Electric (EMR) by 4.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 12,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 310,228 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.24 million, up from 297,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Emerson Electric for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.23. About 1.69M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Accretive to Earnings in Fiscal 2019; 06/03/2018 – Emerson Chairman and CEO David Farr to Deliver Keynote at CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2018; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON – AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE ALL TOTAL GEOSCIENTISTS WITH ACCESS TO CO’S PARADIGM E&P SOFTWARE PORTFOLIO; 15/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/15/2018; 19/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Cigna and Emerson Electric; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR €527M IN CASH; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Immediately Accretive to Cash Flow; 23/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS UP 5% TO 10%

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Dominion Res/Va (D) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 79,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.06M, up from 74,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Dominion Res/Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $76.61. About 1.98M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales; 31/05/2018 – DOMINION RAISES SURRY 1 REACTOR TO 5% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $3,466 MLN VS $3,384 MLN; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION’S COVE POINT LNG TERMINAL ENTERS COMMERCIAL SERVICE; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY-REACTION OF MLP EQUITY TO FERC POLICY REVISION MAY HAVE MATERIALLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON AMOUNT, PRICE AT WHICH DM CAN RAISE PUBLIC EQUITY; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With Dominion Energy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup stated it has 0.03% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Smith Asset Gp LP has invested 0.03% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Edgar Lomax Va has 1.87% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 398,516 shares. Barbara Oil reported 42,500 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 2.05M shares. Nordea Management Ab holds 0.07% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 479,450 shares. Mathes Inc owns 45,705 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp has 0.16% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 83,013 shares. Oakwood Capital Ltd Company Ca invested in 1.43% or 49,895 shares. Farmers Bancshares invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Moreover, M Secs has 0.09% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 5,465 shares. Focused Wealth Management Incorporated owns 0.08% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 4,003 shares. 4,183 are owned by Tradition Cap Ltd Co. Orleans Capital Mngmt La, a Louisiana-based fund reported 18,020 shares. City has invested 0.78% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney (Walt) (NYSE:DIS) by 2,877 shares to 156,055 shares, valued at $17.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,221 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 1.47M shares. Tortoise Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 5,736 shares in its portfolio. Wallington Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 46,129 shares or 0.92% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). American Asset Management Inc reported 0.8% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Hayek Kallen Investment invested 1.75% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 13,069 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc holds 33,774 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management invested 0.13% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Taurus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 4,356 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 26,871 shares in its portfolio. Schaller Investment Group Inc Inc stated it has 5,609 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. British Columbia Inv Management Corp owns 235,677 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated reported 32,693 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 100,053 shares.

