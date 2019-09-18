Emerson Electric (EMR) Position Held by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc; Dana Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake in Workday (WDAY) as Market Value Declined

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 23.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 5,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 18,320 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.77M, down from 23,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $173.95. About 270,369 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Emerson Electric (EMR) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 18,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 390,797 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.07M, up from 372,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Emerson Electric for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $64.62. About 100,909 shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO SAYS EMERSON TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS FOR FEB 2018 INCREASED 10 PERCENT – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON SEES 2018 EPS $3.10-$3.20, SAW $3.05-$3.15, EST. $3.13; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON FOR $810M; 30/04/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Tied Senate Race in Missouri for McCaskill and Hawley, and Right-to-Work Repeal; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON – 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED IMPACT OF TOOLS & TEST DIVESTITURE ON EPS AND CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES EMR CFR TO B3 FROM B2; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON FEB. TRAILING 3-MONTH AVERAGE ORDERS UP 10%

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83 billion and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 8,330 shares to 26,375 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 4,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,832 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cortland Mo holds 4,807 shares. Renaissance Investment Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Company has 0.16% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Amica Retiree Med Tru invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Chilton Capital Management Ltd has invested 1.01% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Verity Asset Management invested in 3,100 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Cwm Llc has 144,789 shares. Hennessy Advisors holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 74,500 shares. Eagle Advisors Limited Liability has 7,936 shares. Benedict Fincl Advsr has invested 1.1% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Harding Loevner LP reported 185 shares. Moreover, Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). New York-based Lipe & Dalton has invested 1.93% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Twin Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.06% or 11,979 shares. Campbell & Adviser Limited Liability Company reported 9,893 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 95,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold WDAY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 148.28 million shares or 18.57% less from 182.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Liability invested in 1,427 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management has 130 shares. 200 are owned by Optimum Inv. Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested in 86,369 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain Inc owns 0% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 111 shares. Melvin Cap Management Lp owns 425,000 shares. Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Financial Counselors holds 0.03% or 3,679 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 24,793 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Winfield Associate Inc has invested 0.23% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Hanseatic Mngmt Services owns 5,285 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Jasper Ridge Prns LP accumulated 2,988 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 71,150 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 11,776 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. M&T Bankshares Corp has 22,943 shares.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48 billion and $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 15,636 shares to 51,023 shares, valued at $7.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 138,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

