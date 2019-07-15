Emerson Electric (EMR) Holder Hemenway Trust Company Has Cut Its Stake as Share Price Declined; As Abbott Labs (ABT) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Guardian Investment Management Trimmed by $531,907 Its Position

Guardian Investment Management decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 30.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management sold 6,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,991 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, down from 21,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $83.69. About 2.11M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 21/03/2018 – Abbott Hosts Conference Call for First-Quarter Earnings; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS IT’S TIME IN TEXAS TO TAKE ACTION TO MAKE SURE SUCH TRAGEDIES ARE NOT REPEATED; 11/04/2018 – Abbott: Trial Will Assess if Stent Procedures Guided by High-Resolution Imaging Result in Larger Vessel Diameters and Improved Patient Clinical Outcomes; 06/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: FDA OKS Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients With Heart Defects; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity™ s” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 18/04/2018 – Abbott’s quarterly profit, sales beat Street estimates; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Stu; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT – FIRST-QUARTER WORLDWIDE SALES OF $7.4 BLN INCREASED 16.7 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 6.9 PERCENT ON AN ORGANIC BASIS; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT PAID $6 BILLION IN DEBT IN 2018, PLANS $2 BILLION MORE; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Emerson Electric (EMR) by 31.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 15,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,880 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, down from 49,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Emerson Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $65.61. About 610,536 shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 14/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/11/2018; 18/04/2018 – Textron to sell tools business to Emerson Electric; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Acquire Tools and Test Equipment Business from Textron to Create Leading Portfolio for the Pro; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Survey: Over Half of U.S. Homeowners Unaware Garbage Disposals Can Help Reduce Landfill Waste; 27/03/2018 – EMERSON-SIGNED MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT WITH REPSOL TO PROVIDE PARADIGM EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SOFTWARE SUITE ACROSS REPSOL GLOBAL EXPLORATION OPERATIONS; 27/03/2018 – POWELL, EMERSON SIGN OIL DEALS WITH SAUDI ARABIA; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EMERSON EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Artesyn Embedded Technologies, Inc. CFR to B3, outlook stable

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Cap Management holds 11,937 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Premier Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.09% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 0.05% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 4,958 shares. Gluskin Sheff & accumulated 0.17% or 36,346 shares. New York-based Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.59% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Moreover, Tru Department Mb Savings Bank N A has 0.13% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability owns 0.09% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 9,052 shares. Catalyst Capital Limited Liability Co holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 239,000 shares. Chesley Taft Assocs Llc owns 325,598 shares. Allstate holds 0.32% or 148,103 shares in its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has 0.1% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 5,126 shares. Summit Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.11% stake. Boltwood Mngmt has 1.45% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 66,666 were reported by Clearbridge Investments Limited. Riggs Asset Managment holds 2,042 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. 177,457 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) shares with value of $12.42 million were sold by Contreras Jaime.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.41B for 26.15 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited Company has 0.12% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Sector Pension Board accumulated 51,342 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Selz Cap Limited Liability Co has 0.6% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Wellington Shields Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.15% or 12,750 shares. Cibc Bank & Trust Usa has 0.09% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Patten Patten Tn invested 0.13% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Gsa Capital Prtn Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 16,182 shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited stated it has 0.93% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.1% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Global Endowment Limited Partnership has 0.6% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Savings Bank Of America De accumulated 13.72M shares. Hudock Grp Incorporated Ltd holds 0.06% or 2,634 shares. Argent holds 0.26% or 36,685 shares in its portfolio. Fort Limited Partnership has 31,603 shares.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chubb Limited by 15,613 shares to 124,628 shares, valued at $17.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,346 shares in the quarter, for a total of 201,654 shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX).