Emerson Electric (EMR) Holder Bowen Hanes & Co Raised Stake by $949,552 as Market Valuation Declined; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Boosted Its Comcast (CMCSA) Stake by $2.55 Million

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 87,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 4.35 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.21M, up from 4.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.35. About 13.10M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 14/03/2018 – Craig Schlagbaum, VP of Indirect Channels of Comcast Business Recognized as 2018 CRN Channel Chief; 08/05/2018 – EU antitrust regulators to rule on Comcast, sky deal by June 15; 23/05/2018 – Hohn Unconcerned About Regulatory Risk of Closing a Comcast-Fox Deal — Letter; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY FILLS COMCAST’S NEEDS INTERNATIONALLY; 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST SPOKESMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased its stake in Emerson Electric (EMR) by 21.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc bought 13,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 77,461 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.30 million, up from 63,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Emerson Electric for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $62.25. About 2.65M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees FY18 Underlying Sales Growth About 7%; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO A $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Artesyn Embedded Technologies, Inc. CFR to B3, outlook stable; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR €527M IN CASH; 07/05/2018 – Vertiv Launches Rental Solution for Temporary Power Needs; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Accretive to Earnings in Fiscal 2019; 02/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Access Event Set By Stuart Frankel for May. 10; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – DEAL FOR $810 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Services Networks Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 15,769 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 18,200 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0.04% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Broadview Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Old Republic holds 1.45% or 787,500 shares. Hamel Associates reported 18,036 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Corp owns 5,221 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Wedgewood Investors Pa has 3,500 shares. 1,200 were accumulated by Hanson Mcclain. Franklin Resource Inc owns 0.05% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 1.48M shares. Sns Fincl Ltd Llc owns 6,316 shares. Trustmark Bancorp Trust Department owns 1,100 shares. 359 were accumulated by Kwmg Ltd Liability Corp. Kings Point Cap Mgmt holds 0.02% or 1,280 shares. Destination Wealth Management accumulated 173 shares.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $2.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons (Lu) (NYSE:OEC) by 23,725 shares to 878,655 shares, valued at $16.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6,819 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,181 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker (NYSE:SYK).

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstservice Corp by 30,100 shares to 354,520 shares, valued at $31.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 7,571 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,110 shares, and cut its stake in Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI).