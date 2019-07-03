Emerson Electric (Emr) (EMR) Holder Corbyn Investment Management Cut Position as Market Valuation Declined; Flossbach Von Storch Ag Holding In Adobe (ADBE) Was Has Upped

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Adobe (ADBE) by 72.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 38,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,128 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.55M, up from 53,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Adobe for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $305.7. About 1.58M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: WEBSITES SHOULD HAVE CLEAR DATA DISCLAIMERS; 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TOUTS USE OF AI TO BUY SEARCH, DISPLAY AND VIDEO ADS; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor

Corbyn Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Emerson Electric (Emr) (EMR) by 12.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc analyzed 5,901 shares as the company's stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,563 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, down from 47,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Emerson Electric (Emr) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $40.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $66.19. About 1.57M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $101.33 million activity. $10.19 million worth of stock was sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW on Thursday, January 24. 139,834 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares with value of $34.32 million were sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU. $720,480 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Lewnes Ann. Another trade for 21,258 shares valued at $4.95M was sold by GESCHKE CHARLES M. Shares for $7.39 million were sold by Rencher Bradley. Parasnis Abhay sold $6.00 million worth of stock.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.03 million shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $109.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl. Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 62,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 474,515 shares, and cut its stake in Class A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Bancorp Inc has invested 0.27% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Deltec Asset Limited Company invested in 2.07% or 35,440 shares. 9,504 are held by Atria Ltd Llc. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 1,816 shares. 200,570 are owned by Teacher Retirement Of Texas. Stifel Corp accumulated 545,752 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Ems Capital LP owns 182,290 shares. Brandywine Managers Limited Com has 0.54% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 5,065 shares. Brinker Cap Inc stated it has 8,521 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd holds 0.11% or 334,142 shares. Cadence Capital Management Ltd owns 0.05% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,030 shares. Capital Planning Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.78% or 9,545 shares. 3,640 were reported by Tower Bridge Advisors. Horizon Invs Lc owns 1,868 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 707,300 shares. Pitcairn invested 0.04% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt Ltd accumulated 40,417 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bkd Wealth Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.11% or 19,153 shares in its portfolio. Court Place Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Barrett Asset Lc holds 17,038 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 922 were reported by Group Inc One Trading Lp. Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.56% or 57,929 shares. 20,108 are owned by Guardian Capital Lp. Amica Retiree Med Tru holds 0.17% or 2,903 shares. Salem Inv Counselors owns 18,404 shares. Wheatland Advsr holds 12,700 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 24,327 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Mackay Shields Limited holds 145,997 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. The Missouri-based Cortland Assoc Mo has invested 0.05% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).