Emerson Electric Company (EMR) Share Price Declined While South Texas Money Management LTD Has Cut by $388,824 Its Position; As Royce Value Tr (RVT) Stock Price Were Volatile, Rmb Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $2.76 Million

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Company (EMR) by 45.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 5,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 6,922 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $474,000, down from 12,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Emerson Electric Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $57. About 3.71M shares traded or 15.87% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 23/04/2018 – Emerson Adds Support for the Google Assistant to Award-Winning Sensi Smart Thermostat Platform; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – INCLUDED IN BUSINESS SALE TO EMERSON ARE ALL TEXTRON TOOLS & TEST BUSINESSES AND BRANDS; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Had 2017 Sales of $470M; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q EPS 76c; 05/03/2018 – New technologies will fuel surging US oil production, says Emerson CEO; 07/05/2018 – Vertiv Launches Rental Solution for Temporary Power Needs; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON & TOTAL SIGN LONG-TERM GLOBAL PACT FOR PARADIGM EXPLORA; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR €527M IN CASH

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Royce Value Tr Inc (RVT) by 73.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc sold 212,107 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 74,822 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, down from 286,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Royce Value Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $13.14. About 298,178 shares traded or 21.67% up from the average. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17B and $2.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vereit Inc by 844,129 shares to 3.60M shares, valued at $30.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) by 5,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 662,066 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Int Gru has 456,570 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. First Merchants Corp holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 20,840 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Il has 46,474 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Corp, Ohio-based fund reported 10,604 shares. Earnest Prns Limited Co holds 0% or 347 shares. 957,888 are held by Korea Invest. Triangle Secs Wealth owns 21,270 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Mackay Shields holds 145,997 shares. Dearborn Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 7,700 shares. Keating Invest Counselors Incorporated invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Bonness Enterprises accumulated 43,500 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 59,163 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 3,122 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 0% or 2.14M shares in its portfolio. Kcm Inv Limited Liability Corp reported 23,378 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

