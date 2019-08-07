Emerson Electric Co (Put) (EMR) Holder Capital Fund Management Sa Boosted Position by $2.63 Million; Adobe (ADBE) Position Has Boosted by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 25.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 8,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 42,233 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.26M, up from 33,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $289.02. About 1.94M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: UNLIKELY TO BUY ANY LARGE CO., WILL GROW ORGANICALLY; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (Put) (EMR) by 479.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 44,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The hedge fund held 53,900 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 9,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $59.58. About 3.47M shares traded or 9.70% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Emerson Adds Support for the Google Assistant to Award-Winning Sensi Smart Thermostat Platform; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest’ Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Brands Include Greenlee, Klauke; 06/03/2018 – Emerson Chairman and CEO David Farr to Deliver Keynote at CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2018; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.10-EPS $3.20; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Had 2017 Sales of $470M; 23/04/2018 – Emerson College Launches New Online Master of Science Program in Communication Disorders, Speech@Emerson

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verity & Verity Limited Liability Corporation has 24,864 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Hudson Valley Invest Advsr Adv holds 25,088 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Lmr Ltd Liability Partnership reported 4,279 shares. Blair William And Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 233,655 shares. Horrell Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 3,944 are held by Plante Moran Fincl Ltd Liability. 109,354 are owned by Private Asset Mngmt Inc. 73,252 are held by Charter Tru Com. Polar Capital Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 111,116 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Reliant Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability has 47,605 shares. Moreover, Bridges Inv Mngmt has 0.07% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 26,430 shares. Puzo Michael J holds 18,822 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mckinley Carter Wealth has 0.17% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). King Luther Cap Corp invested in 1.91M shares or 1% of the stock.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 18,872 shares to 30,528 shares, valued at $9.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co/The (Put) by 339,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 451,100 shares, and cut its stake in Netease Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:NTES).

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Emerson buys Canadian software and automation businesses – St. Louis Business Journal” on July 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Companies That Could Profit From the Grocery Delivery Trend – The Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Looking At Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Emerson Helps Industry Enable Digital Transformation with New Cybersecurity Lab – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Emerson Electric Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81 million and $739.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 16,100 shares to 21,425 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,301 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).