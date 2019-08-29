Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Both Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) and Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI) are each other’s competitor in the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerson Electric Co. 66 1.94 N/A 3.29 19.70 Ultralife Corporation 9 1.51 N/A 1.43 6.10

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Ultralife Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Emerson Electric Co. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Emerson Electric Co. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Ultralife Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Emerson Electric Co. and Ultralife Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerson Electric Co. 0.00% 27.1% 11.2% Ultralife Corporation 0.00% 24.5% 21%

Volatility & Risk

Emerson Electric Co.’s current beta is 1.32 and it happens to be 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ultralife Corporation is 13.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.87 beta.

Liquidity

Emerson Electric Co.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Ultralife Corporation which has a 4.1 Current Ratio and a 2.3 Quick Ratio. Ultralife Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Emerson Electric Co.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Emerson Electric Co. and Ultralife Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerson Electric Co. 0 0 5 3.00 Ultralife Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Emerson Electric Co.’s upside potential is 30.38% at a $75.4 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Emerson Electric Co. and Ultralife Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 73.1% and 74.4% respectively. Emerson Electric Co.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Ultralife Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emerson Electric Co. -3.54% -2.74% -7.68% -1.23% -8.01% 8.59% Ultralife Corporation 2.95% 8.72% -21.14% 10.51% -12.26% 29.33%

For the past year Emerson Electric Co.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ultralife Corporation.

Summary

Emerson Electric Co. beats Ultralife Corporation on 9 of the 11 factors.

Emerson Electric Co. designs and manufactures products, and delivers services to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The companyÂ’s Process Management segment offers systems and software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; and digital plant architecture solutions. It also provides consulting services for precision measurement, control, monitoring, asset optimization, and safety and reliability of oil and gas reservoirs and plants. This segment serves oil and gas, refining, chemicals, power generation, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, pulp and paper, metal and mining, and municipal water supplies markets. Its Industrial Automation segment provides fluid power and control products; electrical distribution equipment; and materials joining and precision cleaning products, as well as hermetic motors. The companyÂ’s Climate Technologies segment supplies compressors, temperature sensors and controls, thermostats, flow controls, and remote monitoring technology and services to residential heating and cooling, commercial air conditioning, commercial and industrial refrigeration, and marine control areas. Its Commercial & Residential Solutions segment provides tools for professionals and homeowners; home storage systems; and appliance solutions. The company was formerly known as The Emerson Electric Manufacturing Company and changed its name to Emerson Electric Co. in 2000. Emerson Electric Co. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power and communications systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment provides lithium 9-volt batteries, cylindrical batteries, thin lithium manganese dioxide batteries, lithium ion cells and rechargeable batteries, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables. The Communications Systems segment offers communications systems and accessories to support military communications systems, such as radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies and cables, connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, man-portable systems, and integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications comprising vehicle adapters, vehicle installed power enhanced rifleman appliquÃ© systems, and SATCOM systems. The segmentÂ’s military communications systems and accessories are designed to enhance and extend the operation of communications equipment, such as vehicle-mounted, manpack, and handheld transceivers. It sells its products under the Ultralife Batteries, Lithium Power, McDowell Research, AMTI, ABLE, ACCUTRONICS, ACCUPRO, and ENTELLION brands through original equipment manufacturers, and industrial and defense supply distributors, as well as directly to the United States and international defense departments. In addition, the company sells its 9-volt battery to the broader consumer market through national and regional retail chains and Internet retailers. Ultralife Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.