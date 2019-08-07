Emerson Electric Co (EMR) to pay $0.49 on Sep 10, 2019; Ingersoll-rand PLC (IR) Has 1.11 Sentiment

Ingersoll-rand PLC (IR) investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 284 funds increased or started new equity positions, while 255 trimmed and sold positions in Ingersoll-rand PLC. The funds in our database now have: 182.11 million shares, down from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Ingersoll-rand PLC in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 3 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 40 Reduced: 215 Increased: 191 New Position: 93.

Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) is expected to pay $0.49 on Sep 10, 2019. (NYSE:EMR) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $0.49 dividend. Emerson Electric Co’s current price of $60.82 translates into 0.81% yield. Emerson Electric Co’s dividend has Aug 16, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.30% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $60.82. About 3.99M shares traded or 26.28% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises Full-Year Guidance; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Emerson Electric, Exits Newell Brands: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Closing Within Next 90 Days; 05/03/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Statistical Dead Heat in PA 18th Congressional Special Election; 23/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS UP 5% TO 10%; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Buy Textron Unit for $810M — Deal Digest

The stock increased 1.26% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $119.49. About 960,239 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (IR) has risen 27.20% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 29/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 9 Weeks; 15/05/2018 – RREEF PROPERTY TRUST, INC. APPOINTS JULIANNA INGERSOLL AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY NET REV FROM CONT OPS $ 3,385 MLN VS $3,001 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Bookings Rose 14 %, Organic Bookings Rose 9%; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 21/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Rev $3.38B; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND ENTERS $1B SR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc holds 4.33% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc for 365,488 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc owns 7,968 shares or 3.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Martin & Co Inc Tn has 2.74% invested in the company for 84,056 shares. The United Kingdom-based Generation Investment Management Llp has invested 2.6% in the stock. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 1.44 million shares.

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company has market cap of $28.82 billion. It operates through Climate and Industrial divisions. It has a 20.71 P/E ratio. The Climate segment offers building management, bus and rail HVAC, control, container and cryogenic refrigeration, diesel-powered refrigeration, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

More notable recent Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is This High-Flying Stock Still a Good Value? – Motley Fool” on August 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares in Gardner Denver Soared 69.2% So Far in 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Companies That Could Profit From the Grocery Delivery Trend – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Emerson Electric Co.’s (NYSE:EMR) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Emerson’s underlying order growth below company guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Emerson Electric declares $0.49 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Looking At Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold Emerson Electric Co. shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Mgmt reported 13,744 shares. Maryland Capital Mgmt has 24,248 shares. Lynch & In invested in 82,533 shares or 1.87% of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 4,412 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Insurance Of America has 1,780 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Lc holds 0% or 5,344 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Limited has 85,484 shares. Twin Cap Mgmt reported 12,060 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Management has 0.07% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Renaissance Gru Ltd Co owns 6,749 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na invested in 0.06% or 3,327 shares. Lourd Ltd holds 0.04% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 6,423 shares. Chemung Canal Trust has invested 1.13% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Mai Capital Mgmt invested in 6,905 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 249,685 were reported by Hyman Charles D.

Among 3 analysts covering Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Emerson Electric had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of EMR in report on Monday, August 5 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, July 30. Cowen & Co maintained Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $81 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 9. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, April 8 report.

Emerson Electric Co., a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $37.41 billion. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions. It has a 16.54 P/E ratio. This segment serves gas and oil, refining, chemicals, power generation, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, automotive, pulp and paper, metal and mining, and municipal water supplies markets.