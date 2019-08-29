Emerson Electric Co (EMR) Shares Declined While Welch Group Has Boosted by $1.01 Million Its Holding; Systematic Financial Management LP Cut Its Ciena Corp. (CIEN) Stake by $5.73 Million; Shares Rose

Welch Group Llc increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc bought 14,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 371,733 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.45 million, up from 356,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $57.83. About 1.69M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 21/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/21/2018; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C, EST. 72C; 19/04/2018 – BlueFin & Emerson Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Roxar Gauge Technology to U.S. Gulf of Mexico Operators; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric to Buy Textron’s Tools, Test Equipment Unit for $810M; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q EPS 76c; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 18/04/2018 – Textron to sell tools business to Emerson Electric; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS

Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased its stake in Ciena Corp. (CIEN) by 71.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp sold 154,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 60,660 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, down from 215,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Ciena Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $40. About 2.45 million shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent To Acquire Packet Design; 05/03/2018 Ciena FYQ1 On Tap: Street Looks to Cloud, 5G To Bolster Soft Telco Environment — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 04/04/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : ROSENBLATT SECURITIES STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $32; 31/05/2018 – CIENA: INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Trading Activity Surges to 13 Times 20 Day Average; 26/04/2018 – CIENA RECENTLY IMPLEMENTED TARGETED ORGANIZATION ALIGNMENT; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 12C; 13/03/2018 – SMTC Appoints Steve Waszak as Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Emerson Electric Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Caterpillar a Value Stock to Buy Now? – The Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Looking At Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Emerson Electric Co.’s (NYSE:EMR) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12 million and $908.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6,220 shares to 367,947 shares, valued at $29.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt (VTI) by 11,101 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,646 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Bankshares reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). John G Ullman And Associates Incorporated has invested 7.12% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). D L Carlson Grp, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 73,407 shares. Moreover, Central Savings Bank has 0.03% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has invested 0.19% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Colony Group Inc Inc Limited Liability Corporation holds 11,382 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorp reported 14,468 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt has 0.14% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 17,688 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 187,175 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Cornerstone reported 3,832 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Co stated it has 12,979 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Carroll Fincl Assoc has 0.06% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.17% or 1.97 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 866,120 shares. Dearborn Limited Liability has 7,700 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Buy Signal Just Sounded For CIEN Stock Ahead of Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Ciena Corporation’s (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ciena Doing Great In North America; Europe Remains An Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Ciena Corporation’s (NYSE:CIEN) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Finally Safe to Buy Infinera? – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shapiro Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). 3 are owned by Proffitt & Goodson. Dorsey Wright & Associate holds 0.49% or 54,577 shares. Cwm Lc reported 0.11% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Credit Suisse Ag owns 245,002 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.02% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). 9,300 are held by Blair William And Il. Century Companies has 392,881 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.01% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.01% stake. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 0.03% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 3.07 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards And has 0.03% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Westfield Communication Lp stated it has 7,600 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.09% or 43,622 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 452,711 shares.

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04B and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Insteel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 26,640 shares to 195,896 shares, valued at $4.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brooks Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 13,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 397,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Cubic Corp. (NYSE:CUB).