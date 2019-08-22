Emerson Electric Co (EMR) Shareholder Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Holding by $403,512; As Aal (AAL) Shares Declined, Davenport & Company Decreased Its Position by $3.10 Million

Davenport & Company Llc decreased its stake in Aal (AAL) by 89.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc sold 100,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 11,979 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $380,000, down from 111,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Aal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $26.59. About 4.84 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O ‘WAS SHOCKED’ TO LEARN OF DOT AUDIT OF FAA OVERSIGHT OF ITS MAINTENANCE; 14/05/2018 – Mesa Airlines contemplating financing options including IPO; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Backs 2018 Adj EPS $5.50-Adj EPS $6.50; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Net $186M; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN AMERICAN AIRLINES – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL REVENUE PASSENGER MILES (RPM) 52,945 MLN VS 50,984 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – IN 2018, CO EXPECTS TO TAKE DELIVERY OF 22 MAINLINE AIRCRAFT COMPRISED OF 16 B738 MAX AIRCRAFT AND 6 B789 AIRCRAFT; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLED ON “CHINA TO STOP THREATENING AND COERCING AMERICAN CARRIERS AND CITIZENS”; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLS CHINESE DEMAND “ORWELLIAN NONSENSE” AND SAYS IT “STRONGLY OBJECTS TO CHINA’S ATTEMPTS TO COMPEL PRIVATE FIRMS TO USE SPECIFIC LANGUAGE OF A POLITICAL NATURE”; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER DELIVERY OF 40 737 MAX AIRCRAFT PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED TO ARRIVE BETWEEN 2020 & 2022

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by 19.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc sold 5,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 25,088 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, down from 31,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $58.22. About 1.71M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric to Buy Textron’s Tools, Test Equipment Unit for $810M; 18/04/2018 – Textron to sell tools business to Emerson Electric; 13/03/2018 – Ex-Amb. Emerson Says Europe Not Surprised by Tillerson (Video); 19/04/2018 – BlueFin & Emerson Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Roxar Gauge Technology to U.S. Gulf of Mexico Operators; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Immediately Accretive to Cash Flow; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Buy Textron Unit for $810M — Deal Digest; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Acquire Tools and Test Equipment Business from Textron to Create Leading Portfolio for the Pro; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Emerson Electric

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, South Texas Money Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 6,922 shares. Halsey Associates Incorporated Ct has invested 0.18% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,011 shares. Sit Inv Assocs has 222,665 shares. Whitnell invested in 5,000 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust has 0.4% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Moreover, Forbes J M Llp has 2.35% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 160,146 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 707,300 shares. Tru Communication Of Virginia Va owns 6,810 shares. Sky Gp Limited has 1.36% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 53,956 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York owns 102,477 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc stated it has 78,868 shares. Ifrah Fincl has 0.3% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Veritable LP reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Sequoia Financial Advisors Ltd Llc, Ohio-based fund reported 4,776 shares.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.20 million activity. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider Isom Robert D Jr bought $416,250. Shares for $1.40 million were bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS on Tuesday, June 4. 25,000 shares valued at $714,973 were bought by CAHILL JOHN T on Tuesday, June 4. Shares for $112,720 were bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J. KERR DEREK J bought $138,820 worth of stock. Johnson Stephen L bought $138,582 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Analysts await American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.47 EPS, up 30.09% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.13 per share. AAL’s profit will be $654.56 million for 4.52 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by American Airlines Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.23% negative EPS growth.

