Emerson Electric Co (EMR) Shareholder Farmers & Merchants Investments Increased Stake; As Verizon Comm. (VZ) Market Value Rose, Staley Capital Advisers Has Lifted by $471,174 Its Position

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased its stake in Verizon Comm. (VZ) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc bought 7,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 398,657 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.57 million, up from 390,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Verizon Comm. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 9.25M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Net $4.55B; 06/03/2018 – Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018 BEFORE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM AND REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD; 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 15/05/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Verizon Chairman & CEO Lowell McAdam Speaks with CNBC’s David Faber Today

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 6,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 109,796 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.52M, up from 103,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $65.69. About 2.35 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C, EST. 72C; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.10-EPS $3.20; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – AGREED ON TERMS TO ACQUIRE AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR A CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF EUR 527 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.05-$3.15; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Up About 13%; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C; 21/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/21/2018; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest’ Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON FOR $810M

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 925 shares to 11,360 shares, valued at $4.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl B New (BRKB) by 1,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,886 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse All (VEU) by 54,900 shares to 29,785 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,074 shares, and cut its stake in Nestle Adr (NSRGY).