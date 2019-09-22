Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Position Has Upped by Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc; Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Cut Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) Stake as Valuation Declined

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 5,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The hedge fund held 84,521 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.64M, up from 78,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $64.95. About 2.75M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 14/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/11/2018; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Buy Textron Unit for $810M — Deal Digest; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit surges as corporate America buys more business jets; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q EPS 76c; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – UNDERLYING ORDERS GROWTH WAS IN 5 TO 10 PCT RANGE FOR FEB; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON; 18/04/2018 – Textron to sell tools business to Emerson Electric; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit soars, agrees to sell tools business to Emerson; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – DEAL FOR $810 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Access Event Set By Stuart Frankel for May. 10

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 27,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 2.74 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.78M, down from 2.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $22.29. About 466,351 shares traded or 36.23% up from the average. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 15/03/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom says considering acquiring Carlyle’s ADT Caps; 07/03/2018 REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – Non-consolidated; 07/05/2018 – SK Telecom, Macquarie to Pay Carlyle $1.2 Billion for ADT Caps; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Op Pft KRW325.50B Vs KRW410.50B; 22/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Results of the AGM of shareholders; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO JOINTLY BUY ADT CAPS; 15/03/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS CONSIDERING ACQUIRING SECURITY SYSTEMS FIRM ADT CAPS; 27/04/2018 – SK Telecom Co. Ltd. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 07/05/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom to buy majority stake in parent of Carlyle-owned ADT Caps; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Rev KRW4.182T Vs KRW4.234T

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $14.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 27,500 shares to 125,900 shares, valued at $2.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Verso Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Incorporated Ks accumulated 139,132 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Zeke Cap Advisors Llc owns 15,255 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 1.13M shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. New England Rech And Mngmt holds 8,408 shares. The Indiana-based 1St Source National Bank & Trust has invested 0.07% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Peddock Capital Advisors Ltd Company has 4,169 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Boston Common Asset Management reported 74,501 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Atlas Browninc stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Valley National Advisers Inc has invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). B Riley Wealth Mgmt holds 4,149 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. First Interstate Bank & Trust has 1.21% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Ajo LP invested 0.19% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Incorporated owns 14,331 shares. Everett Harris & Ca holds 0.05% or 29,950 shares in its portfolio. Coastline Company holds 34,890 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio.

