Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Position Boosted by Jensen Investment Management Inc; Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Stake in Altria Group (MO) Has Trimmed as Shares Rose

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 126,365 shares as the company's stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.82 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.29M, up from 2.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $65.4. About 2.02M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 51.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 12,300 shares as the company's stock rose 6.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,800 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $678,000, down from 24,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $92.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $49.67. About 4.91 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.04B for 11.39 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21 billion and $8.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 611,860 shares to 440,661 shares, valued at $110.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 18,714 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,329 shares, and cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

