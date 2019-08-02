Emerson Electric Co (EMR) Holder Welch Group Has Lifted Holding by $1.01 Million; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Market Value Declined While Parametrica Management LTD Has Lowered Its Holding

Parametrica Management Ltd decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 44.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametrica Management Ltd sold 6,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 7,413 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $655,000, down from 13,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $83.5. About 2.27M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13

Welch Group Llc increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc bought 14,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 371,733 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.45 million, up from 356,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $61.63. About 2.78M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES EMR CFR TO B3 FROM B2; 29/05/2018 – US Senate Candidate/CA Pat Harris Tied for Second Place in Emerson Poll; 05/03/2018 – New technologies will fuel surging US oil production, says Emerson CEO; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest’ Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – Emerson Adds Support for the Google Assistant to Award-Winning Sensi Smart Thermostat Platform; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO SAYS EMERSON TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS FOR FEB 2018 INCREASED 10 PERCENT – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – REPSOL SELECTS EMERSON FOR MULTI-YEAR EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGY; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C, EST. 72C; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises Full-Year Guidance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Savings Bank And Tru holds 0.16% or 7,001 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Canandaigua Bancorp Tru Company owns 15,506 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. First Allied Advisory Svcs has 0.23% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 97,787 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Inc Id reported 3,300 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 26,823 shares. Independent Investors Incorporated owns 49,000 shares or 1.31% of their US portfolio. Barclays Pcl has 0.04% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Aviance Capital Mgmt stated it has 5 shares. Barrett Asset Limited Company holds 17,038 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Woodmont Counsel Ltd Liability has 52,333 shares. Trillium Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 3,122 shares. Westpac Banking owns 50,432 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Webster National Bank & Trust N A holds 27,216 shares. First Tru has 0.26% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12M and $908.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt (VTI) by 11,101 shares to 1,646 shares, valued at $238,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 5,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 291,370 shares, and cut its stake in Cincinnati Financial Cp (NASDAQ:CINF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Limited has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Montecito Bank & Trust And Tru owns 8,081 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Williams Jones Associates Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 12,401 shares in its portfolio. Summit Fincl Strategies owns 2,750 shares. Coldstream Capital reported 12,172 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 29.49 million shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Torch Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.19% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 955 were reported by Optimum Inv Advsr. Hennessy Advsr invested in 62,900 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Barr E S holds 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 3,900 shares. Manchester Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.07% or 6,211 shares. Finance Advisers Ltd Liability invested in 113,412 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Meritage Portfolio Management reported 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 0.26% or 202,751 shares.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 15.24 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.