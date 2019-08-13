Emerson Electric Co (EMR) Holder Welch Group Has Increased Stake; Cohen Lawrence B Continues to Hold Position in Coca Cola Co (KO)

Welch Group Llc increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc bought 14,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 371,733 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.45 million, up from 356,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $58.29. About 2.34M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Brands Include Greenlee, Klauke; 30/04/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Tied Senate Race in Missouri for McCaskill and Hawley, and Right-to-Work Repeal; 14/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/11/2018; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON – 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED IMPACT OF TOOLS & TEST DIVESTITURE ON EPS AND CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 27/04/2018 – Carel expected to file IPO prospectus by next week; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EMERSON EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Emerson Electric; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON FEB. TRAILING 3-MONTH AVERAGE ORDERS UP 10%; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – DEAL FOR $810 MLN

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 24.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 8,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 41,688 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, up from 33,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $53.2. About 6.42M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 1/3 OF IMPROVEMENT OF DIET COKE FROM NEW FLAVORS; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC 1Q Volumes Increased by 2.3%; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola ends 125 teetotal years with a Japanese alcopop; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – TOTAL AMOUNT OF INVESTMENT FOR THE PLANT IS $45 MLN; 29/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co.: @TheRealKYL3 Coca-Cola Georgia Peach combines the classic Coca-Cola taste with flavor sourced from peaches; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Deal Would Complete Refranchising of Company-Owned Bottling Ops in North America; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 09/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Report: Coca-Cola, Turner unhappy with Grant Hill over Mountain Dew ad; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS STARTING IN 2018 IT WILL ACCOUNT FOR FREIGHT COSTS IN COST OF GOODS SOLD, RATHER THAN AS PART OF PRICE/MIX; 26/05/2018 – Cheers! Coca-Cola Launches Its First Alcoholic Drink

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12 million and $908.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 9,675 shares to 355,931 shares, valued at $27.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 5,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,621 shares, and cut its stake in Mc Donalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $142.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,369 shares to 15,176 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,506 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

