Emerson Electric Co (EMR) Holder Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Trimmed Holding by $1.93 Million as Valuation Declined; Broadfin Capital Has Lowered Its Position in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) as Stock Rose

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by 33.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 28,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 56,038 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84 million, down from 84,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $58.13. About 1.19 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 23/04/2018 – Emerson Adds Support for the Google Assistant to Award-Winning Sensi Smart Thermostat Platform; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises Full-Year Guidance; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – BlueFin & Emerson Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Roxar Gauge Technology to U.S. Gulf of Mexico Operators; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Emerson Electric; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.10-EPS $3.20

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) by 27.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.59% . The hedge fund held 141,572 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89M, down from 196,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.27B market cap company. It closed at $61.63 lastly. It is down 3.56% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 26/03/2018 – Integra Resources SEDAR Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Maiden Florida Mountain Gold-Silver Inferred Resource Estimate; 27/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Integra Capital Management for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 07/05/2018 – lntegra LifeSciences Announces Amendment and Extension of Credit Facility; 13/04/2018 – Integra Software Services is Selected by Taylor & Francis Group as Core Full-Service Production Partner for Their Global Journa; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 07/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP – OVERALL SIZE OF CREDIT FACILITY REMAINS AT $2.2 BLN; 07/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES – NEW TERMS INCLUDE DECREASE IN APPLICABLE INTEREST RATES, COMMITMENT FEES, EXTENDS MATURITY OF CREDIT FACILITY TO MAY 3, 2023; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES BOOSTS FORECAST; 26/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Comparative Effectiveness of Two Acellular Matrices (Dermacell vs. Integra) for Management of Deep Diabetic

Analysts await Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. IART’s profit will be $55.59 million for 23.70 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold IART shares while 70 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 69.24 million shares or 2.35% less from 70.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Prtnrs has 12,948 shares. Pnc Financial Services Gru invested in 0% or 57,764 shares. South Dakota Council owns 10,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advisors has invested 0% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Mesirow Fincl Inv Mgmt reported 182,585 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 21,264 shares. Conestoga Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 5,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) or 122,085 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc owns 260,085 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc has 0.02% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). 6,300 are owned by Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability (Trc). Atlanta Capital Mgmt L L C invested 0.19% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Bessemer Group holds 0% or 17,100 shares. Guardian Communication owns 180,150 shares.

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $484.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nevro Corp by 322,615 shares to 622,615 shares, valued at $38.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 280,706 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Utd Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 6,322 shares to 94,578 shares, valued at $12.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,918 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,739 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).