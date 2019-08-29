Emerson Electric Co (EMR) Holder Btim Has Cut Position as Stock Value Declined; Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Viacom (VIAB)

Btim Corp decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by 6.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp sold 36,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 527,707 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.13 million, down from 564,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $59.2. About 887,811 shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 05/03/2018 – EMERSON – AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE ALL TOTAL GEOSCIENTISTS WITH ACCESS TO CO’S PARADIGM E&P SOFTWARE PORTFOLIO; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – INCLUDED IN BUSINESS SALE TO EMERSON ARE ALL TEXTRON TOOLS & TEST BUSINESSES AND BRANDS; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON FOR $810M; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EMERSON EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 27/04/2018 – Carel expected to file IPO prospectus by next week; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Artesyn Embedded Technologies, Inc. CFR to B3, outlook stable; 05/04/2018 – Emerson College Survey: Esports as Bridge Between US and China; 23/04/2018 – Emerson College Launches New Online Master of Science Program in Communication Disorders, Speech@Emerson; 29/05/2018 – US Senate Candidate/CA Pat Harris Tied for Second Place in Emerson Poll

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought 11,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 72,202 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 61,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $25.27. About 2.60M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 17/05/2018 – Delaware judge rules for Redstone in fight for control of CBS; 11/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Redstone weighs CBS-Viacom merger with or without Moonves; 05/03/2018 – VIACOM CEO BOB BAKISH BEGINS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – MTV Catapults to Thursday’s #1 Network in Primetime; 09/04/2018 – Viacom Inc. to Report Quarterly Financial Results on April 25, 2018; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS IN COURT FILING IT EXPRESSED DISCOMFORT WITH THE CONTINUED CBS BOARD POSITION OF CHARLES GIFFORD GIVEN CERTAIN INCIDENTS THAT TOOK PLACE IN 2016 AND 2017; 17/05/2018 – CBS – IF CONSUMMATED, DIVIDEND WOULD ENABLE CO TO OPERATE AS AN INDEPENDENT, NON-CONTROLLED COMPANY AND MORE FULLY EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 04/04/2018 – Report on Business: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 13/03/2018 – VIACOM TO USE MOVIO MOVIEGOER DATA FOR ADVERTISING CAPABILITIES; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues controlling shareholder over proposed Viacom deal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 35,500 shares in its portfolio. Leavell owns 62,842 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. 7,100 are owned by Fiera Capital Corporation. Stoneridge Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability stated it has 68,501 shares. Moreover, John G Ullman & Assocs Incorporated has 7.12% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Smith Asset Management Grp Limited Partnership owns 14,500 shares. Yhb Advisors owns 17,988 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. One Trading Limited Partnership reported 922 shares. Broderick Brian C holds 3,458 shares. Moreover, Payden And Rygel has 0.07% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Reliance Tru Of Delaware has invested 0.05% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Hanson Mcclain Inc has invested 0% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability accumulated 39,967 shares. Duncker Streett And Inc has invested 0.38% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Cap Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 887 shares.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Camden National Corp (NASDAQ:CAC) by 8,135 shares to 181,010 shares, valued at $7.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dril (NYSE:DRQ) by 26,113 shares in the quarter, for a total of 512,017 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB).