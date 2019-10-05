Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Analysts See $1.09 EPS; Lattice Semiconductor Has 1.55 Sentiment

Analysts expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report $1.09 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 22.47% from last quarter’s $0.89 EPS. EMR’s profit would be $661.09M giving it 14.95 P/E if the $1.09 EPS is correct. After having $0.94 EPS previously, Emerson Electric Co.’s analysts see 15.96% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $65.19. About 2.86M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 15/03/2018 – EMERSON FEB. TRAILING 3-MONTH AVERAGE ORDERS UP 10%; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.10-EPS $3.20; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – INCLUDED IN BUSINESS SALE TO EMERSON ARE ALL TEXTRON TOOLS & TEST BUSINESSES AND BRANDS; 14/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/11/2018; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EMERSON EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises Full-Year Guidance; 19/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Cigna and Emerson Electric; 23/04/2018 – Emerson Adds Support for the Google Assistant to Award-Winning Sensi Smart Thermostat Platform; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Brands Include Greenlee, Klauke; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF MANUFACTURING GROUP BEFORE PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS OF $700 TO $800 MLN

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.38, from 1.93 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 101 investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 65 sold and trimmed positions in Lattice Semiconductor Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 115.07 million shares, up from 107.51 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Lattice Semiconductor Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 47 Increased: 64 New Position: 37.

The stock increased 3.26% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $19.31. About 1.50M shares traded. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) has risen 148.91% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 148.91% the S&P500.

Analysts await Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.08 per share. LSCC’s profit will be $15.93 million for 40.23 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Lattice Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.69% negative EPS growth.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor devices in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company has market cap of $2.56 billion. The firm offers programmable logic devices that consist of five product family lines, such as the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices. It has a 160.92 P/E ratio. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products, including port processors, port controllers, video processors, transmitters, receivers, bridges, and converters for use in mobile phones, HD TVs, home theater systems, HDMI cable extenders, automotive infotainment, PCs, accessories, projectors, and monitors.

Channing Capital Management Llc holds 1.45% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation for 2.14 million shares. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owns 86,932 shares or 1.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Redwood Investments Llc has 1.27% invested in the company for 1.18 million shares. The Connecticut-based Pier Capital Llc has invested 1.2% in the stock. Tygh Capital Management Inc., a Oregon-based fund reported 441,156 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold Emerson Electric Co. shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

