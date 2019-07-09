Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Stock Value Declined While Boston Partners Has Raised Its Holding; Girard Partners LTD Upped Stake in Microsoft Com (MSFT)

Girard Partners Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd bought 4,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,652 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.82 million, up from 120,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $136.85. About 10.05M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s cloud business is growing gangbusters and it just unveiled a new video game division; 26/04/2018 – TimeXtender Discovery Hub® is Now Microsoft Azure Certified; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Revenue $9.01B; 14/03/2018 – Koru Helps Hiring Managers Measure Skills Proven to Drive Performance Through New Integration with Microsoft; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Is Said to Leave for Role at Google; 03/04/2018 – KBRA Releases European Structured Finance Research: Commencing Countdown, Engines On; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT VISUAL STUDIO TEAM SERVICES ISSUES STATEMENT

Boston Partners increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 67.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 115,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 285,267 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.53 million, up from 170,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $64.25. About 930,383 shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 23/04/2018 – Emerson College Launches New Online Master of Science Program in Communication Disorders, Speech@Emerson; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Accretive to Earnings in Fiscal 2019; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q EPS 76c; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Up About 13%; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 29/05/2018 – US Senate Candidate/CA Pat Harris Tied for Second Place in Emerson Poll; 27/03/2018 – POWELL, EMERSON SIGN OIL DEALS WITH SAUDI ARABIA; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest’ Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19 million and $536.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Etf (BNDX) by 8,591 shares to 174,464 shares, valued at $9.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI) by 7,824 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,809 shares, and cut its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Girard owns 125,652 shares. Appleton Prns Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 108,554 shares. Villere St Denis J & Co Limited has invested 0.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Denali Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clark Estates Inc New York holds 2.4% or 131,340 shares in its portfolio. Taylor Asset Mgmt has 2,800 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Etrade Lc holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 204,890 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel reported 1.61% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Independent Franchise Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 9.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 6.92 million shares. invested 5.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 4.60 million shares. Elm Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability Co holds 1.20M shares or 5.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Advsr Asset Management has 2.05% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Murphy Cap Management stated it has 1.57% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

