Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Stock Price Declined While Texas Permanent School Fund Cut by $433,296 Its Stake; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Tig Advisors Lowered Stake by $13.66 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 125,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 71,368 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.83 million, down from 196,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $138.51. About 7.80M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS; 23/05/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9Toda; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10, 2018 Special Meeting For Vote On Merger Agreement With The Walt Disney Company; 23/05/2018 – Disney: Recently, Chewbacca landed at Star Tours – The Adventures Continue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in search of a SOL; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Record $350 Mln Esports deal dissolved before it began- Bloomberg; 29/05/2018 – “Rogue One” had been Disney’s lowest-grossing film in the franchise, bringing in $155 million for its 2016 debut; 26/04/2018 – Disney is way ahead, but some others aren’t far behind; 29/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO’S ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELED ‘ROSEANNE’ -COMPANY STATEMENT; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – 21CF’S BOARD RECOMMENDS STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER AGREEMENT

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund sold 6,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 119,571 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, down from 125,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $59.46. About 2.58 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 05/03/2018 – EMERSON & TOTAL SIGN LONG-TERM GLOBAL PACT FOR PARADIGM EXPLORA; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Survey: Over Half of U.S. Homeowners Unaware Garbage Disposals Can Help Reduce Landfill Waste; 14/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/11/2018; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Brands Include Greenlee, Klauke; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EMERSON EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 19/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Cigna and Emerson Electric; 27/03/2018 – Repsol Selects Emerson for Multi-Year Exploration Technology Contract; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – UNDERLYING ORDERS GROWTH WAS IN 5 TO 10 PCT RANGE FOR FEB; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO SAYS EMERSON TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS FOR FEB 2018 INCREASED 10 PERCENT – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowen Hanes Company owns 0.23% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 77,461 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 604 shares. Jane Street Gru Lc reported 239,039 shares. Yorktown Mngmt & Rech Inc invested in 0.18% or 8,000 shares. 2,945 are owned by Congress Asset Mgmt Com Ma. Cannell Peter B Communications owns 27,329 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Llc accumulated 0.04% or 808 shares. 31,147 were accumulated by Cadence Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. King Luther Capital Management Corporation reported 1.91M shares stake. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation has 0.38% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Ntv Asset Management Ltd Liability, a West Virginia-based fund reported 7,727 shares. Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual Insurance has invested 0.18% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Hengehold Capital Management Limited Liability stated it has 1.08% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Swiss Savings Bank owns 2.09M shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 615,025 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 8,484 shares to 47,738 shares, valued at $4.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 16,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,070 shares, and has risen its stake in Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB).