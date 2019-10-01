Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Stock Price Declined While Athena Capital Advisors Boosted by $535,920 Its Holding; Hallmark Capital Management Raised Kohls (KSS) Position by $774,372

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kohls Corporation (KSS) by 63.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 16,476 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 42,445 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.02 million, up from 25,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kohls Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.66. About 2.16M shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.64; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q Adj EPS 64c; 09/05/2018 – Amazon to let customers install tires at Sears stores; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q Rev $4.21B; 16/04/2018 – KOHL’S:$722.2M IN NOTES TENDERED, NOT WITHDRAWN AS OF APRIL 13; 04/05/2018 – Celebrate Kohl’s Family Day and Kohl’s Captivation Station at Summerfest 2018; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Sees FY18 Net $4.86-Net $5.31; 27/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Kohl’s and Zoetis; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Kohl’s tries to prove Credit Suisse wrong

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 207.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 8,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The hedge fund held 12,040 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $803,000, up from 3,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $66.86. About 4.70M shares traded or 56.20% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 30/04/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Tied Senate Race in Missouri for McCaskill and Hawley, and Right-to-Work Repeal; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Brands Include Greenlee, Klauke; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 14/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/11/2018; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C, EST. 72C; 23/04/2018 – Emerson College Launches New Online Master of Science Program in Communication Disorders, Speech@Emerson; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Acquire Tools and Test Equipment Business from Textron to Create Leading Portfolio for the Pro; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74M and $942.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 6,691 shares to 114,003 shares, valued at $19.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,452 shares, and cut its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS).

