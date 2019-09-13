Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Stake Held by Chilton Capital Management Llc; Speece Thorson Capital Group Lifted Mohawk Inds (MHK) Stake by $1.32 Million

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 14.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 22,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 176,666 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.79 million, up from 153,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $65.59. About 1.71M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 06/03/2018 – Emerson Chairman and CEO David Farr to Deliver Keynote at CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2018; 13/03/2018 – Ex-Amb. Emerson Says Europe Not Surprised by Tillerson (Video); 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C, EST. 72C; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – DEAL FOR $810 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 27/03/2018 – EMERSON-SIGNED MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT WITH REPSOL TO PROVIDE PARADIGM EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SOFTWARE SUITE ACROSS REPSOL GLOBAL EXPLORATION OPERATIONS; 27/03/2018 – POWELL, EMERSON SIGN OIL DEALS WITH SAUDI ARABIA; 18/05/2018 – Emerson Electric’s (EMR) CEO David Farr on Acquisition of Aventics from Triton Conference Call (Transcript)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) by 17.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 8,996 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The hedge fund held 60,148 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.87M, up from 51,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $125.93. About 363,590 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 26/04/2018 – Correct: Mohawk Sees 2Q Adj EPS $3.89-Adj EPS $3.98, Not EPS; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY NET SALES $2.41 BLN VS $2.22 BLN; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 13/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 13 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 24/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries: Frans De Cock Retires From Board; 05/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 10; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS $3.01, EST. $3; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Emerson notes order boost of 2% – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Boeing vs. Caterpillar – The Motley Fool” published on September 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Emerson acquires product lines from Circor – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Emerson Electric Co.’s (NYSE:EMR) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “I Built A List Of Growing Companies And Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Made The Cut – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of Omaha Bankshares Wealth has invested 0.07% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Lowe Brockenbrough Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 50,665 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP stated it has 90,959 shares. Wendell David Assocs owns 40,000 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Eagle Ridge Investment Mngmt accumulated 0.14% or 14,792 shares. Ghp Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.12% or 14,392 shares. Edgestream Prtn LP reported 144,331 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Clean Yield Group Inc holds 0.06% or 2,375 shares. Motco stated it has 6,667 shares. Loudon Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 27,781 shares. 5,374 are held by Harvey Ltd Com. Estabrook Cap Mngmt holds 2,300 shares. Rampart Inv Ltd Liability Company reported 8,108 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Mckinley Carter Wealth invested in 9,503 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Penbrook Limited has 0.59% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 8,275 shares.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 197,047 shares to 260,492 shares, valued at $3.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 9,506 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,419 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

More notable recent Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds’ Most-Bought Stocks Last Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mohawk Industries: An Exceptional Value Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Value Investors Rejoice: Value Beating Growth in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Wells Fargo Upgrades Mohawk Industries (MHK) to Market Perform on Valuation – StreetInsider.com” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00 million and $375.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msa Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 13,214 shares to 35,243 shares, valued at $3.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 67,926 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,702 shares, and cut its stake in White Mount Ins Grp Ltd (NYSE:WTM).