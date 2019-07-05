Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Shares Declined While Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Has Lowered Holding by $548,012; Shapiro Capital Management Has Boosted Its Devon Energy (DVN) Position by $9.24 Billion

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 292,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.82M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.90 billion, up from 2.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $27.91. About 3.77M shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 25.15% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy Sees Per-Unit Lease Operating Expense to Decline 5%-10% by Year-End; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS CASH DIV 33% REPORTS $1.0B SHARE-REPURCHASE; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Adj EPS 20c; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP – TO SELL SOUTHERN PORTION OF ITS BARNETT SHALE POSITION FOR $553 MLN; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS $553M SALE OF JOHNSON COUNTY ASSETS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Devon Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DVN); 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE SAYS WORKING ON ‘MORE STRATEGIC-TYPE MOVES’ TO SIMPLIFY COMPANY’S ACREAGE PORTFOLIO; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Loss $197M; 27/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $35; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Targeting Asset Divestiture Proceeds in Excess of $5B

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 31.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr sold 8,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,388 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, down from 25,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $65.3. About 1.75M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – DEAL FOR $810 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises Full-Year Guidance; 29/05/2018 – US Senate Candidate/CA Pat Harris Tied for Second Place in Emerson Poll; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 09/04/2018 – FB: Facebook told a federal judge Monday it reached a mid-trial settlement of a British company’s $365 million data center trade secrets suit, prompting co-defendant Emerson to ask for a mistrial on grounds Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal would bias jurors against it; 17/05/2018 – Emerson Agrees to Buy Aventics; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit surges as corporate America buys more business jets; 27/03/2018 – POWELL, EMERSON SIGN OIL DEALS WITH SAUDI ARABIA; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON FOR $810M

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00 billion and $4282.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valvoline Inc. by 386,650 shares to 4.89 million shares, valued at $90.81B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amc Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 277,841 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.73 million shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 6.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EMR’s profit will be $579.09M for 17.37 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr, which manages about $1.14B and $86.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,300 shares to 23,100 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.