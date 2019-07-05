Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Shares Declined While Brandes Investment Partners LP Has Cut by $373,184 Its Position; Alkeon Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position in Carlyle Group LP (CG) by $8.98 Million as Share Value Rose

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carlyle Group LP (CG) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc bought 498,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.16M shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.31 million, up from 4.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carlyle Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.69. About 233,881 shares traded. The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) has declined 3.34% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CG News: 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES CLOVER MERGER SUB, INC.’S (NATURE’S BOUNTY) CFR TO B3; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Prelim Rtg To Carlyle C17 CLO Re: Refinancing; 06/04/2018 – CARLYLE GROUP LP CG.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $25; 28/03/2018 – NCC – CONTINUES TO TRADE IN LINE WITH BOARD’S EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EBIT, AS ANNOUNCED IN ITS INTERIM RESULTS ON 16 JANUARY 2018; 08/05/2018 – KAP BETEILIGUNGS – CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD, IAN JACKSON, MANAGING DIRECTOR OF CARLYLE GROUP, HAS RESIGNED FROM OFFICE AS CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD; 16/03/2018 – Javier Blas: EXCLUSIVE: #Oil Trader Vitol and Private Equity Group Carlyle to Announce @VaroEnergy IPO Next Week — via…; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s places Flex Acquisition ratings under review for downgrade; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN CORP. SSW IS TAKING OVER COLLECTION OF SHIPPING VESSELS FROM CARLYLE GROUP,OTHER INVESTORS IN $450 MILLION DEAL – WSJ CITING; 11/04/2018 – CARLYLE GROUP SAYS CARLYLE AND MONTEFIORE ARE MAINTAINING MAJORITY CONTROL OVER ECG; 04/05/2018 – Germany’s DZ Bank to sell parts of DVB after muted interest for unit

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 0.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp sold 5,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.98M, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $65.12. About 1.04M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 24/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON; 29/05/2018 – US Senate Candidate/CA Pat Harris Tied for Second Place in Emerson Poll; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit soars, agrees to sell tools business to Emerson; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – AGREED ON TERMS TO ACQUIRE AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR A CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF EUR 527 MLN; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – UNDERLYING ORDERS GROWTH WAS IN 5 TO 10 PCT RANGE FOR FEB; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Artesyn Embedded Technologies, Inc. CFR to B3, outlook stable; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Textron to sell tools business to Emerson Electric; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES EMR CFR TO B3 FROM B2

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66B and $20.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 101,938 shares to 1.35M shares, valued at $245.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 25,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,073 shares, and cut its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $578,760 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold CG shares while 36 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 39.31 million shares or 8.96% less from 43.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 208,366 shares in its portfolio. Mckinley Capital Ltd Delaware reported 0.13% of its portfolio in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Regions reported 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisers Limited Co has 0.01% invested in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Pinnacle Ltd invested in 7,805 shares or 0% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability accumulated 30,169 shares. Creative Planning reported 33,798 shares. Colony Gru Lc holds 0.02% or 31,314 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 536,190 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability (Trc) owns 0% invested in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) for 2,449 shares. Fmr Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1 shares. Augustine Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.83% in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Philadelphia Mgmt Of San Francisco owns 690,184 shares or 2.12% of their US portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Alps Advisors Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) for 159,100 shares.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91 billion and $4.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX) by 80,067 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $15.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 21,673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX).

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 6.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EMR’s profit will be $578.13 million for 17.32 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meridian Inv Counsel has 7,579 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 14,134 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Horan Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corporation, Ohio-based fund reported 300 shares. Fayerweather Charles owns 4,825 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Klingenstein Fields Comm stated it has 9,796 shares. Court Place Limited holds 9,161 shares. Spinnaker Trust accumulated 0.15% or 21,714 shares. Raymond James Assoc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Cornerstone invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Gulf Bancshares (Uk) Ltd reported 154,241 shares stake. Spectrum Management Gru Incorporated reported 122 shares. River Road Asset Management Ltd owns 470,513 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 1.97M shares. Texas Yale Cap Corporation accumulated 35,580 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Hudson Valley Advsr Adv reported 0.42% stake.