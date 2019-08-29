Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Shareholder Zevin Asset Management Has Cut Position; Whittier Trust Co Lowered Abbott Labs Com (ABT) Holding by $3.54 Million; Stock Value Rose

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 5.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 5,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 91,632 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.27 million, down from 96,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $59.22. About 838,830 shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises Full-Year Guidance; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – INCLUDED IN BUSINESS SALE TO EMERSON ARE ALL TEXTRON TOOLS & TEST BUSINESSES AND BRANDS; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON & TOTAL SIGN LONG-TERM GLOBAL PACT FOR PARADIGM EXPLORA; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF MANUFACTURING GROUP BEFORE PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS OF $700 TO $800 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.10-EPS $3.20; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON FOR $810M; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON FEB. TRAILING 3-MONTH AVERAGE ORDERS UP 10%; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW

Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (ABT) by 12.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co sold 44,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 308,895 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.69 million, down from 353,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Abbott Labs Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $85.02. About 1.51 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 30/05/2018 – HoustonChronicle: Sources: Abbott wants more armed guards, mental health services to prevent school shootings; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in T; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 19/03/2018 – Economic Times: Former Novartis India Head Jawed Zia may Join Abbott; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 10/04/2018 – GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott predicts success in reworking NAFTA for an ‘even better’ deal; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL PEDIATRIC SALES $994 MLN VS $927 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – FDA: Abbott Perclose ProGlide Suture-Mediated Closure System – P960043/S097; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity(TM) S” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp Cl A (NYSE:AL) by 13,388 shares to 29,751 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Assurant Inc Com (NYSE:AIZ) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,582 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 25.30 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.