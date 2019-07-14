Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Shareholder Sabal Trust Co Boosted Its Stake by $5.81 Million as Stock Value Declined; Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Shares Rose While Yhb Investment Advisors Has Lifted Stake by $1.64 Million

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 29.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 85,438 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 379,678 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.00M, up from 294,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $65.69. About 2.35M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Immediately Accretive to Cash Flow; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – AGREED ON TERMS TO ACQUIRE AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR A CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF EUR 527 MLN; 18/05/2018 – Emerson Electric’s (EMR) CEO David Farr on Acquisition of Aventics from Triton Conference Call (Transcript); 21/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/21/2018; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises Full-Year Guidance; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS, TEST EQUIPMENT BUSINESS FROM TEXTRON TO; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Closing Within Next 90 Days; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Brands Include Greenlee, Klauke

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 655.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 8,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,878 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, up from 1,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $191.45. About 967,432 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clean Yield Grp has 3,375 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen, a Utah-based fund reported 1.54 million shares. Cutler Inv Counsel Ltd has invested 0.17% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Johnson Grp Inc reported 5,904 shares. Amp Ltd holds 356,653 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Ser Grp Inc Incorporated has invested 0.17% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Community Fincl Gp Ltd Llc stated it has 2.73% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Bridgewater Assocs Lp holds 0.02% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 56,434 shares. 21,832 were accumulated by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Panagora Asset Inc holds 208,535 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Mgmt Inc owns 5,884 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Somerset Tru accumulated 24,953 shares. Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri owns 37,465 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 17,529 shares. Cap Glob Invsts reported 0.01% stake.

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,117 shares to 14,321 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 103,473 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,878 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).